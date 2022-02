Photograph by Tina Turnbow; Makeup by Marie-Josée Leduc; Hair by Patrick Kyle; Styling by Jessica Pastor. If you ask most New Yorkers, they remember where they were when the infamous New York magazine article about Anna Delvey (née Sorokin), the fake German heiress who scammed the city’s elite and ended up in a cell on Rikers Island. But Anna Chlumsky, who plays the journalist who wrote that article, is not one of those people. “I came to it fresh,” she told W of her role on Inventing Anna, the Netflix series that chronicles the writer’s saga chasing Delvey.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO