3 LAPD Officers Hurt In Wreck On 110 Freeway In Pico Union

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three Los Angeles police officers were hurt in a crash on the 110 Freeway in the Pico Union area of downtown L.A. early Monday morning.

At the scene of a crash involving an LAPD patrol vehicle on Feb. 14, 2022. (CBSLA)

The crash involving an LAPD squad car occurred on the southbound 110 Freeway near Olympic Boulevard at about 2:15 a.m.

All three officers were rushed to local hospitals. At last report, all three were stable. One of the officers sustained minor injuries, police said. The conditions of the other two were unknown.

The circumstances of the wreck were unknown. A man could be seen being taken away in handcuffs at the scene.

A Sig Alert was issued and all lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway were closed in the area for several hours, backing up traffic for miles during rush hour. The freeway has since reopened.

