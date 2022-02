It feels like Britons have jumped out of the pan, only to fall straight into the fire as a major cost of living crisis looms over the nation. With gas prices rising steadily throughout the winter and totals at the till creeping up with each weekly shop, millions of people are facing an “eat or heat” choice - forced to choose between giving up a meal or heating their home as winter plods on.According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), two thirds (66 per cent) of adults in Britain have reported their cost of living increased in the past...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO