Baker signs supplemental budget to boost pandemic response

Baker filed the plan with the legislature in January, just after the Republican announced he will not seek a third four-year term in November. “I think the biggest points that he hit on that he's trying to drive as maybe a legacy piece on his way out, were some of the tax cut ideas," said Democratic 2nd Berkshire District State Representative Paul Mark, who is now running for state Senate. “When you hear tax cuts, tax breaks for seniors, tax breaks to keep seniors in their home, I like hearing that. I like thinking that we're going to have a conversation about that, on both the House and Senate side, and then maybe something like that will actually become part of the budget. When we hear about raising maybe tax credits for low income workers and low income families- Yeah, I like hearing that. I think that's something definitely worth talking about. When I hear some changes to the estate tax to maybe make things a little more in line, Massachusetts, with some of the competitor, what we consider competitor states around the country. Yeah, those are things that are definitely worth talking about.”

