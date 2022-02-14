ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Saint Francis emergency department reopens

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKWI0_0eDxhPDN00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Monday, Thomas Health Systems reopened the emergency department at Saint Francis hospital.

The department had been idled in 2016, but Thomas Health leaders say the need for emergency care in the Charleston area has grown.

The ER is meant to help during peak times from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Huntington launches app to report neighborhood service issues

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is making it easier for residents to report any issues, make requests or express their complaints. Huntington and the company SeeClickFix have partnered to launch a new platform called Huntington WV 311. The free app and web tools will provide citizens with an easier way to provide […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Schools making masks optional

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Due to decreasing COVID-19 cases, masks are no longer required for staff and students in Kanawha County schools. Kanawha County Schools say on their website that masks will no longer be required in buildings and on the bus. They say the decision was made due to Kanawha County and KCS […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Zero red counties on WV COVID alert map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 5,951 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 44 deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 6,067. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old male […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
City
Francis, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston ‘fire’ turns out to be faulty furnace

UPDATE (9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15): Metro tells 13 News that this incident is now believed to be a malfunctioning furnace. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Metro confirms a fire at Country Club Village Apartments in South Charleston. Medics are on the scene, though no injuries have yet been reported. Fire units are on […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Fewer than 2,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 15 follow: Total Change New cases 2,635,769 +2,121 Hospitalizations 110,874 +231 ICU admissions 13,049 +19 Deaths* 35,372 +367 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Just over 1,300 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 14 follow: Total Change New cases 2,633,648 +1,312 Hospitalizations 110,643 +99 ICU admissions 13,030 +22 Deaths* 35,005 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Where are people in West Virginia moving to most?

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Emergency Care#Thomas Health Systems#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

State employee pay raise bill moves to WV House

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Senate has passed a bill that could potentially give state employees a raise. Senate Bill 531 was requested by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice near the beginning of the current legislative session. If it passes, it would amend and reenact West Virginia Code §15-2-5 to increase annual salaries […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road closed through Friday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Part of Foster Road just off 5th Street in Huntington is closed through Friday, Feb. 18. Officials say crews with the city’s water are moving a sewer line and putting in a new manhole. Leaders say bad weather could impact the closure schedule.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

How to get help paying your heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With electric heating costs fluctuating across the country, many have been searching for ways to combat them.   Some residents in the Tri-State say they’ve had to go without complete electric power to get to costs down.  “My January electric bill was over $300, and the month of February – since I’ve […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Country rock group Alabama coming to Charleston in April

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Country rock group Alabama is coming to Charleston in April 2022. Alabama’s “50th Anniversary Tour” will be stopping in Charleston at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on April 14, 2022, according to their Facebook post. According to a photo from the Charleston Coliseum’s Facebook page, Exile will be a special […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Commissioner Nancy Cartmill passes away

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill passed away on Tuesday. She was 79. Cartmill was also the first female mayor of Barboursville. She served in that position for eight years, and she served as the Executive Director of the West Virginia PTA for 20 years. She also served as the Executive Director of […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County 911 back up

UPDATE(6 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022): The Scioto County EMS says the 911 service is back up and running. SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Scioto County’s 911 system is down for the second time in 24 hours. Scioto County officials originally said that their 911 system was down for the county around 6:45 p.m. on […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Family escapes house fire in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A family is safe after their house caught fire early Tuesday morning. Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray tells 13 News the department got the call around 6:30 a.m. He said a neighbor noticed flames coming out of the home’s kitchen window, causing them to rush over to knock on the door […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

WV DHHR extends utility assistance application deadline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The deadline to apply for the state’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended until Friday, March 18, 2022, or until funds are exhausted, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. LIEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible state residents pay for their home […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Band submissions due today for Live on the Levee

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Submissions for bands that wish to play during Live on the Levee are due today, Feb. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. You can apply on their website. According to previous press releases, you can also email your submission to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org. For vendors, the deadline is March 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Is your electric bill high? You’re not alone!

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There’s nothing like coming home after a bone-chilling day to a nice warm home until the electric bill arrives in the mail! We’ve certainly had our bouts with old man winter this season weather-wise in the tri-state but has it been worse than normal? Though the snow has caused some […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy