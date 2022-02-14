Saint Francis emergency department reopens

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Monday, Thomas Health Systems reopened the emergency department at Saint Francis hospital.

The department had been idled in 2016, but Thomas Health leaders say the need for emergency care in the Charleston area has grown.

The ER is meant to help during peak times from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.