Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

By Benzinga Insights
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) increased by 2.76% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 1.67 billion, which is 6.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last...

Benzinga

Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From February 15, 2022

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed up 5.28% at $18.55. Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed up 5.26% at $15.22. ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed up 5.17% at $5.90. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed up 4.24% at $1.72. Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) shares closed up 2.30% at $0.33. LOSERS:. Revive Therapeutics...
Stock Market & Crypto Currency Update – February 14th, 2022

Bottom Line: The purpose of this story is to inform you as to what's possible in a near worst-case outcome for the financial markets. The reason is to understand what's possible, though unlikely, so you can plan soundly for your financial future unemotionally. The US stock market is the greatest wealth creation machine in the history of the world. Likewise, cryptos have created generational wealth for many. I want you to benefit without making emotional mistakes with money. My first rule of money is to never let your money and emotions cross paths.
Benzinga

Sky Technologies Stock Down -9.25% Since IPO

Sky Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in December 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 1.65 million shares to the public at a $14.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock fell -9.25% from its opening price of $14.0 to its closing price of $12.71.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 89 companies hit new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was GBS (NASDAQ:GBS). Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the biggest loser, trading down 42.67% to reach...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock rose 6.3% to $42.7 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Uber Technologies’s trading volume reached 5.5 million shares. This is 18.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
3 Cryptocurrencies Ready for a Bull Run

Some under-the-radar digital currencies are trading well below their earlier highs. Terra, Fantom, and Polygon are all at least 43% below their peaks, but all three have strong catalysts for growth. Terra's status as a supply-demand play, Fantom trading below its total value locked, and Polygon's role as a scaling...
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Nike's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
