“F**k the NFL”: Fans come out in support of Eminem taking the knee after conflicting reports with NFL

"In the main, there was exuberant entertainment, a medley of hits so central to American pop that it practically warded off dissent," says Jon Caramanica of the performance starring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. He adds: "The performances were almost uniformly excellent. Lamar was stunning — ecstatically liquid in flow, moving his body with jagged vigor....But the true battles of this halftime show were between enthusiasm and cynicism, censorship and protest, the amplification of Black performers on this stage and the stifling of Black voices in various stages of protest against the N.F.L. Just a couple of weeks ago, the N.F.L. was sued by the former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores who said he had faced discriminatory hiring practices."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO