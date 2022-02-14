ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

“F**k the NFL”: Fans come out in support of Eminem taking the knee after conflicting reports with NFL

By Shubham Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat an entertaining Super Bowl it turned out to be. Full of ups and downs, the Bengals and the Rams played their heart out but in the end, it was the Rams who took home the coveted trophy. Right from the start, the Rams were the overwhelming favorites and they started...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Eminem Sticks It To NFL In Super Bowl Halftime Show; ‘8 Mile’ Rapper Takes A Knee During Hip-Hop Heavy Concert – Review

Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was clear that this was not your Grandad’s classic rock show-and-tell. In fact, looks like the NFL just got tackled on its big day by five deft icons who decided not to play ball. Kicking off with 1999 tune “The Next Episode” and a chant from now Death Row...
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: What Is Eminem’s Net Worth?

The Real Slim Shady will be under the bright lights once again. That’s right, Outsiders. Eminem is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. But what is the famous rapper’s net worth?. You better believe that Eminem will be earning himself a very nice paycheck...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Eminem’s Halftime Show Move

The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show just wrapped up from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California and many are calling it the greatest halftime show of all-time. The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, among others. Eminem...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Brian Mccarthy
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Popculture

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Eminem Kneels Despite Reported NFL Denial

Eminem kneeled during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday night in Los Angeles, despite reportedly being told not to. After performing "Lose Yourself" during the medley of hip-hop hits orchestrated by Dr. Dre, Eminem held a kneeling position next to Dre as he played a white piano. The kneel was seen as a show of support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled during performances of the National Anthem before games in the 2016 season to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
NFL
deadlinedetroit.com

Did Detroit's Eminem Really Defy NFL by Taking Knee During Super Bowl Show?

Rappers like Detroit's Eminem aren't exactly known for bowing to authority. The website Puck reported that the NFL nixed Eminem's request to kneel, ala Colin Kaepernick, during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, but he did so anyways after performing "Lose Yourself." The 49-year-old rapper took a knee on the stage, put his right hand on his head and looked downward.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Bengals#American Football#Netizens#Davenewworld 2#Despicable Mf
MarketWatch

NFL says it was OK with Eminem taking a knee during halftime show

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — 50 Cent made a surprise upside-down entrance at the Super Bowl halftime show, and Eminem dramatically took a knee. The show brought about as much hip-hop as a stadium can hold, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar spitting a fiery medley of their hits.
NFL
The Independent

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade supports him at Super Bowl as he takes the knee during halftime show

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade shared support for her father during his halftime show at the Super Bowl.The NFL season came to a climax on Sunday (13 February) with the Cincinnati Bengals going up against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.Many eyes, however, were on the much-anticipated halftime show, which saw Eminem perform alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige.During the halftime show, Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – took the knee while performing a rendition of his 2002 hit song “Lose Yourself”.“Taking the knee” is a political gesture popularised...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Super Bowl: NFL denies attempting to stop Eminem from taking a knee

The NFL has denied reports that it was attempting to stop Eminem from taking a knee during the Super Bowl half-time show. The show brought about as much hip-hop as a stadium can hold, with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar singing a fiery medley of their hits at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
NFL
Primetimer

Super Bowl hip-hop halftime show featured "a dynamic performance sprawling atop a moat of potential political land mines"

"In the main, there was exuberant entertainment, a medley of hits so central to American pop that it practically warded off dissent," says Jon Caramanica of the performance starring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. He adds: "The performances were almost uniformly excellent. Lamar was stunning — ecstatically liquid in flow, moving his body with jagged vigor....But the true battles of this halftime show were between enthusiasm and cynicism, censorship and protest, the amplification of Black performers on this stage and the stifling of Black voices in various stages of protest against the N.F.L. Just a couple of weeks ago, the N.F.L. was sued by the former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores who said he had faced discriminatory hiring practices."
NFL
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
FanSided

LeBron James dancing to the Super Bowl Halftime Show is everything (Video)

Among the many celebrities at Super Bowl LVI was Lakers star LeBron James, who was enjoying the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show by dancing to the music. Earlier in the 2021, LeBron James was one of the many people who encouraged Odell Beckham Jr. to move to Los Angeles Rams. When OBJ arrived in November, James welcomed him with open arms.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy