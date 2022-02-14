ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Beijing 2022 preview for 15 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

olympics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are nine medal events today, including the two finals in snowboard big air (09:30, 13:00), which made their debut in PyeongChang. The sight of the riders performing tricks dozens of metres in the air having been launched off the massive ramp is one to behold. The men's play-offs...

olympics.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Blouin
Person
Bruce Mouat
Person
Niklas Edin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Winter Olympic Games#Youth Olympic Games#Winter Games#Beijing#First Olympic#Canadian#Red Gerard#Pyeongchang 2018
The Independent

Today at the Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva leads, Team GB nightmare continues

Emerging from a cloud of controversy and recrimination, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva delivered her lowest score of the season but it was still more than enough to lead the women’s figure skating competition after the short programme at the Winter Olympics.Valieva, cleared to compete by an ad-hoc committee of the Court of Arbitration for Sport despite a positive drugs test, stumbled on her opening triple axel but scored 82.16 to finish ahead of compatriot Anna Shcherbakova.It leaves Valieva as the clear favourite to win the event when it concludes with the free skate on Thursday, but if she finishes in the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
FOX Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: Erin Jackson becomes first black woman to medal in speed skating

History was made at the 2022 Winter Games on Sunday with the arrival of a new Olympic event, and a one-of-a-kind gold medal in women's speed skating. The U.S. has been on a roll this week with Nathan Chen's record-breaking performance on Day 4, Lindsey Jacobellis securing the country's first gold medal on Day 5, Chloe Kim's jaw-dropping showing on Day 6 and Shaun White's final ride as an Olympic athlete on Day 7.
SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Olympics Live: No ceremony if Valieva wins skating medal

The International Olympic Committee says there will be no medal ceremony in Beijing if 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva places in the top three in the women's individual event. There will also be no medal ceremony for the team event, where Russia won gold a week ago with help...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy