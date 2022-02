When valuing a company based on the balance sheet, both assets and liabilities must be considered. Alibaba Group (BABA) has been a heavily followed stock here on Seeking Alpha as its share price performance has been out of line with its historical sales and earnings growth. The company looks much cheaper than its US-based counterpart Amazon (AMZN), however, Alibaba is projected to be less able than Amazon to convert its growing sales to EBITDA and net income.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO