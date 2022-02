Two years ago this month, the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar witnessed a coup d’état, in which the Tatmadaw (the military) seized power from the democratically elected National League for Democracy and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, the military has brutally set about maintaining its power, cracking down on all dissenters including artists and the press. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma), a non-profit that tracks the events as they unfold, estimates that more than 9,000 political prisoners have been arrested, charged or sentenced by the regime, and more than 1,500 have been killed. The situation may be grave,...

