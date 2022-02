Don't know what to get that special ex for Valentine's Day? The Auburn Police department has a great gift idea!. Sure you can get your current lover some chocolate and flowers, but what about that ex that did you wrong? The Auburn police want to know if you have an ex-Valentine with any outstanding warrants. Any chance you have information that they are driving around with stolen guns? Just call and they will take care of everything else!

AUBURN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO