Inflation is real. We see it at the gas station. We see it at the stores. We see the rising prices of real estate. And we’re seeing it in the rising rents. As you know there are a lot of new rental developments going up all around us. We have the new Canal Street Apartment complex adding over 50 apartments. We have a couple of apartment complexes on Palmetto Drive. But these are not ready for renters…at least not yet.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO