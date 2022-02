Binance Smart Chain’s leading DeFi lending protocol, Venus, is introducing a grants programme to stimulate innovation within its ecosystem. The Venus Grants Program is a well-organized effort to put this money to good use by allowing external development teams and individuals to contribute beneficial features and services to the Venus protocol. The funding programme supports a broad range of activities, including developing VVenus’core protocol and additional projects built on top of it, the creation of alternative frontends and apps that integrate Venus, developer tools, code audits, and bounties.

