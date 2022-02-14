ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSDI: Who can apply for SSDI benefits?

SSDI, or Social Security Disability Insurance, is available to qualifying Americans who meet specific requirements.

In order to qualify you need a medical condition that meets the Social Security Administration’s standards.

To collect SSDI specifically, you need to have worked enough and recently to have paid Social Security out of your wages.

Applying for disability benefits

Who can get SSDI benefits?

Those who can’t work for a year or longer due to their medical condition may qualify for the benefits.

Partial or short-term disabilities do not qualify.

Benefits will continue until you can work regularly again.

Social Security: Disability and SSI explained

The program works to incentivize people returning to work.

If you’re collecting SSDI and reach your full retirement age then your benefits will automatically turn into Social Security benefits.

If your condition has lasted or us expected to last for one year, or result in death, you can qualify for SSDI.

Social Security: Getting benefits for your family members

Applying for SSDI

You may apply online through the Social Security Administration or by calling your local office.

They can be reached at 1-800-772-1213 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Benefits: Up to $6,000 per month for disabled Americans

Disabilities will often tack onto monthly expenses, but for Americans, there are a few benefits available to help with costs. Most disabled people often end up with additional costs each month for things like doctors visits, medications, and other services. Those that can qualify for all three benefits available to...
Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
SSI & SSDI: Payments dates for 2022

Programs run by the Social Security Administration, including SSI and SSDI, are seeing major boosts for 2022. This is thanks to the 5.9% COLA increase, which is high due to the rate of inflation. Anyone with a birthday between the 1st and 20th of any given month has already seen...
SSI: Millions eligible for $1,261 in SSI

There are millions of Americans who are disabled and qualify to collect SSI checks worth $1,261. The amount for SSI has risen thanks to the 5.9% COLA increase that went into effect for SSI recipients early, on Dec. 30, 2021. SSDI and Social Security are seeing increases as well. Those...
Social Security
8 Things You Didn’t Know Social Security Could Do for You

For many people, Social Security’s function begins and ends with a monthly payment. And to be sure, ensuring benefits get delivered on time and in full to tens of millions of older adults, people with disabilities and members of their families 12 times a year is the agency’s job one.
SSI and SSDI differences explained

The Social Security Administration has various programs like SSI and Social Security, but it’s important to know the differences. SSI and SSDI both provide disability benefits, but they have differences when it comes to the two programs. SSI is Supplemental Security Income, while SSDI is Social Security Disability Insurance.
SSI: Supplemental Security Income and applying

SSI, also known as Supplemental Security Income, is designed to help those who are elderly, blind, or disabled. These groups receive the funds to help boost their income. The program is run by the Social Security Administration. SSI helps fund the daily expenses for low income disabled adults and children.
Changes To Social Security Coming In 2022

As people approach their golden years and prepare to transition out from full-time work, personal and financial considerations begin to shift in a new direction. When retirees reach that milestone in their lives, questions regarding Social Security payments, Medicare and retirement funds are pushed to the forefront. But the information is not always easy to sift through.
Social Security benefits and marriage

Millions of Americans collect SSI, SSDI, and Social Security benefits across the country who are in need with a low income or retired. Different factors go into deciding how much you will get each month and whether or not you qualify for different benefits. If you receive SSDI or retirement...
Who Is Eligible to Apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (Ssdi)| Latest News!

The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) programme of the United States government provides help to those who are disabled if they meet specific eligibility standards and qualify for benefits. However, in order to qualify for this benefit, your medical condition must match the Social Security Administration’s rigorous definition of disability....
