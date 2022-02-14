SSDI: Who can apply for SSDI benefits?

SSDI, or Social Security Disability Insurance, is available to qualifying Americans who meet specific requirements.

In order to qualify you need a medical condition that meets the Social Security Administration’s standards.

To collect SSDI specifically, you need to have worked enough and recently to have paid Social Security out of your wages.

Applying for disability benefits

Who can get SSDI benefits?

Those who can’t work for a year or longer due to their medical condition may qualify for the benefits.

Partial or short-term disabilities do not qualify.

Benefits will continue until you can work regularly again.

Social Security: Disability and SSI explained

The program works to incentivize people returning to work.

If you’re collecting SSDI and reach your full retirement age then your benefits will automatically turn into Social Security benefits.

If your condition has lasted or us expected to last for one year, or result in death, you can qualify for SSDI.

Social Security: Getting benefits for your family members

Applying for SSDI

You may apply online through the Social Security Administration or by calling your local office.

They can be reached at 1-800-772-1213 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.