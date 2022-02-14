ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cardinals hiring former Dolphins DC Matt Burke as next DL coach

By ARIZONA SPORTS
 1 day ago
The Arizona Cardinals are hiring former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins coach Matt Burke as the team’s next defensive line coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Burke takes over for Brentson Buckner, who is reportedly joining the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff in the same capacity....

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

