Lowell Hart, MD, FACP: Well, this patient, based on the data that we have from the trials like monarchE should have a reasonably good prognosis. Now, this is a sort of case that when I was a young doctor in training, I would tell a patient like this that their odds are 50/50 at most really. This is a stage II patient with 3 positive axillary lymph nodes at the time of diagnosis so that showing a cancer that’s acting aggressively and with the treatments that we had in the past, I would tell these patients that if they just had, say in the old days when surgery was mostly what was done, it’s going to be 50/50 at best.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO