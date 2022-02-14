ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Wayne County's COVID cases fall 65.7%; Indiana cases plummet 59.4%

By Mike Stucka
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPMi8_0eDxbTX100

Indiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, Feb. 13, adding 17,416 new cases. That's down 59.4% from the previous week's tally of 42,865 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 40th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 41.5% from the week before, with 1,217,001 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.43% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, no states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Wayne County reported 227 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 661 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 18,514 cases and 315 deaths.

Preble County reported 155 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 245 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,291 cases and 182 deaths.

Union County reported 42 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 93 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,993 cases and 20 deaths.

Randolph County reported 58 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 189 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,784 cases and 138 deaths.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 92 counties, with the best declines in Marion County, with 1,673 cases from 4,020 a week earlier; in Vanderburgh County, with 840 cases from 2,294; and in Allen County, with 958 cases from 2,232.

Indiana ranked 46th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 60.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Indiana reported administering another 79,444 vaccine doses, including 20,144 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 24,498 vaccine doses, including 6,503 first doses. In all, Indiana reported it has administered 9,117,578 total doses.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Union County with 595 cases per 100,000 per week; Gibson County with 508; and Warrick County with 489. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 1,673 cases; Allen County, with 958 cases; and Vanderburgh County, with 840.

In Indiana, 424 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 411 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,664,353 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 22,136 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 77,739,880 people have tested positive and 919,696 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 13.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,316
  • The week before that: 2,804
  • Four weeks ago: 4,060

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 110,378
  • The week before that: 131,189
  • Four weeks ago: 197,960

Hospitals in zero states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in three states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in zero states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Wayne County, IN
Health
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Gannett#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University#Union County
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

747
Followers
321
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy