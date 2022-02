Continuing to stay active on Instagram, Kanye West recently took to the social media platform to tease his DONDA 2 collaborators. Ye chose to share a screenshot of a post made by Our Generation Music, the post is centered around a photo taken by photographer Samuel Alemayhu during what is assumed to be a studio session for the project. In the photo, Ye is seen dressed in his now-signature obscured face all-black outfit surrounded by a few familiar names and some new faces for the artist. The collaborators now expected to be featured on DONDA 2 include Drake, Travis Scott, Baby Keem and Yung Lean, photographer Rayscorruptedmind is also seen in the background.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO