Amazon, Spotify said to evaluate bids for London-listed podcaster Audioboom

According to Forbes estimates in November last year, Zuckerberg owns about 12.8% of Facebook, while Bezos has under 10% of Amazon’s stake. On the 3rd of February, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost over $29 billion in its network while Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos added $20 billion to his personal valuation on the same day. Zuckerberg’s loss was caused as Meta Platforms Inc saw a record single-day decline, plummeting 26%. The company’s stock pulled out over $200 billion, representing the biggest single-day market value wipeout for a US company- first in history. As Zuckerberg shed nearly $30 billion, Amazon’s blockbuster earnings were set to fuel Bezos net worth.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO