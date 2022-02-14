ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Heatstroke in pets likely to rise due to climate change, study says

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet owners have been told they may need to review their animal's housing to prevent them from getting heatstroke in the warmer months. A study at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) looked at five years' worth of data from a network of UK vets. It found dogs accounted for most...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

