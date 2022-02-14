ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Power rankings: Calgary Flames crack this week’s Elite Eight

 1 day ago
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins are out and the Calgary Flames are in. Let’s go over last week’s NHL action…

The Elite Eight

1. Colorado Avalanche (34-8-4)

It’s been nearly two months since the Avs last lost in regulation. Last week, they hosted the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup Champions and pulled out a 3-2 win and then they picked up a commanding 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars.

2. Florida Panthers (32-10-5)

The Panthers continue to roll along and score goals at an insane pace. They had a four-game winning streak snapped by the New York Rangers, but during that stretch, they outscored their opponents 22-to-12.

3. Carolina Hurricanes (32-11-3)

The Hurricanes have dropped three of their last four games, which is their worst stretch since losing three in a row back in late November. Carolina will play the Panthers next, a team they haven’t beaten yet this season.

4. Minnesota Wild (29-11-3)

The Wild had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Winnipeg Jets last week but they bounced back in their next game with a win over the Canes, a strong opponent.

5. Tampa Bay Lightning (31-11-6)

The Lightning are on a bit of a cool spell, having lost two of their last four games. Those games came against contending teams, the Vegas Golden Knights and the unstoppable Avs, so we don’t have to look too far into it.

6. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-12-3)

The Leafs are having a difficult time on the road. They got dropped by the red-hot Calgary Flames and then lost to the lowly Vancouver Canucks. They have a pair of big tests coming up this week as they’ll host the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Might we have a new controversy brewing in The Centre of the Hockey Universe?

7. Pittsburgh Penguins (30-11-8)

Those Pens are playing well again. After a four-game losing streak (albeit one in which they earned three loser points), the Pens have won three games in a row. They also only allowed four goals against during those three games.

8. Calgary Flames (26-13-6)

A new team in the Elite Eight! And one from Canada?!?! The Flames have been on fire as of late, with six consecutive wins and eight wins in their last 10 games. Also worth noting, Calgary is suddently fourth in the league with a plus-44 goal differential and they boast the league’s second-highest expected goals for percentage.

The last time Calgary was rolling like this, it largely came down to excellent goaltending from Jacob Markstrom. Now? The team is getting goaltending and they’re scoring goals like mad…

Worth Mentioning…

The Bruins are the team that fell out of the Elite Eight in favor of the Flames.

Boston looked like a team that was about to go on a huge run and make a charge up the standings. They have the league’s best expected goals for percentage and won 10 of 12 games in early January, but they’ve cooled down since.

Their two most recent losses came against the Penguins and Hurricanes, a pair of high-quality Eastern Conference opponents. As good as the underlying numbers are, the Bruins need some results in order to be categorized with the league’s best.

Also, sticking with Alberta teams…

The Oilers pulled the trigger and fired head coach Dave Tippett after back-to-back losses out of the All-Star break. Jay Woodcroft was called up from the AHL and the team won his first game as the head coach of an NHL team.

Edmonton ranks eighth in the Western Conference in terms of points percentage so there isn’t much room for error the rest of the way.

Hoops Rumors

Senators' Austin Watson suspended two games for hit on Bruins' Jack Ahcan

The NHL Department of Player Safety worked swiftly to hold a hearing with Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson Sunday morning and have acted just as quickly to hand down a suspension. Following a late, high hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan in the Senators’ Saturday matinee matchup, Watson has received a two-game suspension for interference, the Department of Player Safety announced.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Wrap: NHL, Bruins Trade Rumors, Watson Suspended

Do the NHL trade rumors linking goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Boston Bruins really make sense after rookie Jeremy Swayman once again showed he can hang in the NHL Saturday?. Credit to the NHL for suspending Ottawa Senators winger Austin Watson for two games but shouldn’t headshots get more than lovetaps to a heavily protected goalie like the one Brad Marchand gave Tristan Jarry?
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 47: Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers Lines, Betting, Preview

The Boston Bruins (27-16-3, 57 pts) begin a two-game stint in the New York Metro area Tuesday night when they take on the New York Rangers (30-13-4, 64 pts) at Madison Square Garden (7:05 PM ET, NESN, MSG). The Boston Bruins avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Kane faces Sharks for first time since signing with Oilers

Campbell, Maple Leafs try to get back on track; Kaprizov looks to stay hot for Wild. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday. Kane returns to...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL 2021-22 Power Rankings: Week 17

Welcome to the 16th edition of my weekly NHL Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers, where the league’s top half is evaluated. These rankings will focus on how teams have performed in the past week of play and will significantly factor in their overall strength and where they are at the time in the standings. With that said, here’s a look at the top 16 teams in the league at this moment.
NHL
Yardbarker

Why the Calgary Flames should try to acquire Elias Lindholm’s cousin, Calle Jarnkrok

Hockey’s a weird game, friends. Players on a hockey club are so inter-related and inter-connected that you could try to go all Mr. Burns and construct a entire team of high-end ringers, and there’s no guarantee that team would be any good once the puck dropped. Chemistry is a huge reason why some trade deadline additions work and why some just fizzle out.
NHL
Yardbarker

Pacific Division Power Rankings After Week 18

The Kraken break the Ducks’ hearts, the Oilers decide to make a coaching change, and the Flames are on a roll. 8. Seattle Kraken (16-28-4) It’s been clear for quite a while that the Kraken weren’t going to be in the playoff mix this season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a say in how the Pacific Division race shakes out. Last Friday, Jordan Eberle snapped a 22-game goal drought with under two minutes to go in regulation to give Seattle a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks, keeping Anaheim from getting even a point out of the contest.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers done with practice, ready to face Boston Bruins

The New York Rangers just finished their fourth day of practice and are ready to move on to game action. While being idle since February 1 isn’t exactly ideal, the team enjoyed the extended time off. “Our schedule probably couldn’t be any better,” Ryan Strome said. “Honestly, mental and...
NHL
theScore

Canadiens deal Toffoli to Flames for package including 1st-round pick

Tyler Toffoli is heading back out West. The Montreal Canadiens traded the 29-year-old winger to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 fifth-rounder, prospect Emil Heineman, and forward Tyler Pitlick, both teams announced Monday. The 2022 first-round selection is top-10 protected, so if it doesn't...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Winning Streak at 6, Markstrom Eyes Shutout Record

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: 4 Young Bruins Trade Targets

I first looked at some young players the Philadelphia Flyers could be interested in and ask for in a trade with the New York Rangers. So now, we will look at another team that is expected to be big spenders at the trade deadline and can have their needs met by the Flyers.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Trade Grades: Flames Fill Big Need with Tyler Toffoli Acquisition

In a move that appears to kick off the NHL trade deadline frenzy, the Calgary Flames have acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. For the Flames, the deal establishes them as all-in on the season. In a weaker Pacific Division, general manager Brad Treliving appears to be going for it. For the Canadiens, on the other hand, the rebuild is officially underway, as new GM Kent Hughes collects future assets in exchange for a popular veteran. The full trade is as follows:
NHL
The Associated Press

Flames acquire Tyler Toffoli in deal with Canadiens

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for two players and two draft picks. Toffoli has nine goals and 17 assists in 37 games this season. The 29-year-old Toronto native has appeared in 614 career NHL games with Montreal, Los Angeles and Vancouver, recording 182 goals and 188 assists. He won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014. The trade reunites Toffoli with Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, who also was his head coach on that Cup-winning team in Los Angeles.
NHL
Yardbarker

All in: Calgary Flames push their chips in with Tyler Toffoli trade

The Calgary Flames began this week as the National Hockey League’s hottest team, riding a six game winning streak, and sat just a point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division. If fans had any doubts how management felt about the team’s playoff...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Flames trade for top-line winger Tyler Toffoli to boost playoff hopes

The Calgary Flames appear to be going all-in this season. On Monday, Calgary traded for top-line winger Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. In exchange, the Flames sent a top-10 protected first round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, a 2024 fifth round pick, Tyler Pitlick and a prospect named Emil Heinemen.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Blackhawks, Predators, Flames & Blue Jackets

Happy Valentine’s Day! With men’s and women’s Olympic hockey underway, our attention might be divided. But since the NHL is using what would be the Olympic break to play rescheduled games, we need to continue to analyze the league’s trends. The latest Weekly Lost & Found...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Bergeron might return to Bruins lineup this week

Center won't play against Rangers; Cernak could be back for Lightning at Devils after missing nine games. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron could return this week but will not play at the New...
NHL
