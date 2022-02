Alexander Hernandez may be hanging up his gloves in the very near future. Although Hernandez is just 29-years-old, he’s 3-4 in his last seven and just 5-4 in the UFC but has struggled to find consistency. He made his mark in the UFC by knocking out Beneil Dariush in 42 seconds but since then, he hasn’t lived up to the hype and following his submission loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 271, he hints that he may only fight one or two more times.

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO