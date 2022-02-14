To be, or not to be... a fiduciary: That is the question for PBMs

In 2021, the U.S. economy experienced an unprecedented number of people voluntarily leaving their jobs—in some months at a record-setting pace—a trend that appears likely to continue in the months ahead. To support recruitment and retention efforts in this dynamic environment, HR managers employ several strategies. These may include launching or expanding benefits, offering remote work options, providing signing bonuses and other supplemental compensation, and training employees to take on new responsibilities. The thread that weaves together these and similar approaches comes down to one word: flexibility.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO