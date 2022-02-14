ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwego, LA

JPSO investigates fatal shooting in Westwego

By Kenny Kuhn
 1 day ago

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night in Westwego.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that one man was killed in the shooting.

A JPSO report says, “Just after 9:00 pm, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Emile Avenue in reference to a shooting.  Upon their arrival, they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence.  The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.  A short time later, a second victim showed up at a local hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound.  Our investigators are trying to determine how the two are linked.”

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

