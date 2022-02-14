ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3,000 e-scooters could hit Chicago’s streets as early as March

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoUKY_0eDxVHkl00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Companies that want to put their electric scooters across Chicago must submit their applications Monday. This is the latest step in the sharing program the City Council approved in the fall.

After complaints during the pilot program about scooters riding on or being left on sidewalks, Vaughn Roland, a spokesman for Bird , said they’ve made some changes.

“Individuals could be able to, you know, have communication with who they need to contact in order to get a vehicle out of the public right-of-way. So, we’ve working tirelessly on this and various things. And we’re also working with the city to ensure that we have these parking corrals and things of that nature,” Roland told WBBM Newsradio.

But he said those corrals are not likely for another year.

The launch of the two-year program is expected next month or in April.

Each of the three licensees will be allowed to put out 1,000 e-scooters, half of which must go in equity priority areas – mainly on the South and West sides where there will be discounts offered on rides.

WBBM News Radio

1 person shot in Chicago Monday

A woman was sitting in a parked car in the 5300 block of South Hoyne Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday when two people fired at her, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
