Commentary: Love is needed more than ever

Love is not love, which alters when it alteration finds. It’s a beautiful sentiment around which to build a Shakespearean sonnet, but in real life not everyone adapts to the dramatic changes thrust upon them in a pandemic with the apparent grace of Kate Garraway. The TV presenter’s husband, Derek Draper, almost died of Covid; he is now back home after months in intensive care, but needs round-the-clock nursing. He can speak, but can’t hold what most people would regard as a conversation. It cannot be the life or the marriage either of them dreamed of in their early 50s. But as she said hopefully at the weekend, she thinks they have found “a new way to be in love”, a relationship of complete trust and reliance. “That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO