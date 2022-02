Executive Vice President, Chief Technical and Product Officer, N-able Inc. As product leaders, we are responsible for what our teams produce. However, we are also aware of the new challenges we face while seeking to create the best products for our users, and they have never been greater. The nonfunctional requirements around security have changed dramatically over the last several years as software products have become one of the leading avenues for attackers to gain access to environments. As a result, product leaders have had to quickly adapt themselves and their organizations to these new requirements.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO