EU Indices slip as Russian tensions rise

Summary: Geopolitical tensions eased after Russia indicated that it was withdrawing some troops from the border with Ukraine. While the market’s mood improved, FX volatility remained high as some risk-off hedges were unwound. US President Joe Biden said that an invasion was still possible as he urged Russia to choose diplomacy. The Euro benefitted most, rebounding strongly to settle at 1.1362 in late New York from its overnight low of 1.1298. Oil prices slid with Brent Crude down 3.45% to US$ 93.17 (US$ 95.10). Wall Street stocks reversed their slide with the Dow rallying 1.13% to 39,945. The S&P 500 gained 1.5% to 4,467 (4,427). Bond yields however, stayed bid after data released overnight saw US January Producer Price Index rise by 1.0%, higher than median expectations at 0.5%. The 10-year US Treasury note climbed 10 basis points to 2.05% (1.95%).

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO