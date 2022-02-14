Kingdom Quest: Blockchain-Based Gaming in the Metaverse

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Blockchain technology is disrupting an endless number of industries, but none more than the world of finance, a moribund market that for decades seemed mostly unmovable as big banks were in complete control. Then along came the decentralized ledger of blockchain, which leveled the playing field and tore down the barriers insulating the oligopoly by offering the potential to transform all types of financial transactions from remittances to capital formation. For the first time ever, blockchain technology makes it possible for global financial systems to be interconnected, secure, and accessible, as well as fast, cost effective and efficient. This has opened new market opportunities being exploited by customized blockchain payment solutions provider GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) (Profile). Other companies are also focused on strengthening their unique positions in the burgeoning financial tech (fintech) market, including Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), Block Inc. Class A (NYSE:SQ) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)…

