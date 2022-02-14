ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian teen skater cleared to compete at Olympics

Daily Gate City
 1 day ago

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
FitnessVolt.com

Ashley Gearhart, IFBB Pro Women’s Physique Bodybuilder Has Passed Away

It has been a rough couple of days for the bodybuilding community, and the news of IFBB Pro Physique Bodybuilder, Ashley Gearhart’s passing left many fans even more sorrowful. Her younger sister, Aubree Rhodes, turned to Facebook and explained that Ashley had passed away on Saturday morning, January 29th, 2022.
FITNESS
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
Axios

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
mountain-topmedia.com

In photos: Moments from Beijing Olympics ice dance

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France win the gold medal and set an ice dancing world record at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 14, 2022. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia win the silver, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team USA take bronze.
THEATER & DANCE
uticaphoenix.net

Winter Olympics 2022: U.S. ice dancers aim for a medal, as do bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, plus more updates from Beijing

Team USA has medals on the line in a number of events. In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates enter the free dance in third and fourth place, respectively. France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 silver medalists, have the lead, followed by reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia.
SPORTS
995qyk.com

Ocala Native Wins Gold At Winter Olympics

Ocala native, Erin Jackson, has won gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics in speed skating. She won the 500m with a time of 37.04 beating Miho Takagi of Japan by .08 seconds. Jackson was born in Ocala, went to Forest High School and then went to college at the University of Florida. Jackson has been ice skating since she was 8-years-old and tried out figure skating.
OCALA, FL
The Associated Press

Olympics Live: US wins gold, silver in ski slopestyle

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction. Hall’s opening run earned...
SPORTS

