PostcardMania Posts New C-Level Executive, Chief Experience Officer, in Renewed Push to Continually Improve Campaign Results

64% of IT, DevOps and AppDev professionals agree – the adoption of public cloud or multiple public cloud providers has made observability significantly more difficult. Yotascale, the industry leader in dynamic cloud cost management, announced the results of an ESG Observability Survey it sponsored to survey IT, DevOps, and AppDev professionals responsible for evaluating, purchasing, managing, and building application infrastructure. Out of 357 professionals, 64% agree that the adoption of public cloud or multiple public cloud providers has made observability significantly more difficult; this increases to 74% for the technology industry. The survey results highlight a strong need to gain better visibility into cloud costs while reducing the burden to the affected DevOps / IT teams that are responsible for those costs.

