PostcardMania Posts New C-Level Executive, Chief Experience Officer, in Renewed Push to Continually Improve Campaign Results

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePostcardMania, the $83.9MM small business-focused marketing company, has announced a new C-level executive role, its Chief Experience Officer, to further improve client experience and campaign results with the firm. This move will help PostcardMania better leverage its marketing technologies and customer service platforms to meet the needs of clients seeking to...

martechseries.com

