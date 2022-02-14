ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wrongly accused subpostmaster said he ‘knew something was wrong with the system’

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween 2000 and 2014, more than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses (SPMs) were prosecuted based on information from the Horizon system. A subpostmaster wrongly accused of false accounting has tearfully told an inquiry of how he was left to pick up the bill of £17,000 due to flaws within the Post Office...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wrongly accused Post Office staff condemn ‘largest miscarriage of justice in British legal history’

The Post Office IT scandal, which saw the wrongful conviction of hundreds of workers for theft, is the “largest miscarriage of justice in British legal history”, an inquiry has heard. Dozens of Post Office workers will take the stand over the coming weeks to detail how the organisation helped put innocent men and women in jail, tore apart their families, and left them seeking mental health support. In the second day of the Horizon inquiry, Damian Owen, a brand manager from Anglesey spoke about how he was wrongfully accused - and then convicted - of stealing thousands of pounds from...
ECONOMY
SFGate

UK Post Office inquiry hears from workers wrongfully accused

LONDON (AP) — A public inquiry opened in London on Monday to examine the wrongful convictions of hundreds of British postal workers who were accused of theft, fraud or false accounting because of a faulty computer system. Between 2000 and 2014, more than 700 postal workers were wrongfully accused,...
ECONOMY
BBC

Post Office scandal ruined lives, inquiry hears

The Post Office scandal that saw sub-postmasters wrongly convicted for fraud has ruined lives, a top lawyer has said. Barrister Jason Beer QC said former sub-postmasters and mistresses' stories should be at the heart of an inquiry. "Lives were ruined, families torn apart, families were made homeless or destitute," he...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujitsu#High Court#The Post Office
Shropshire Star

Wrongly jailed post-office clerk to address Horizon inquiry

A former Midlands post office worker who was wrongly jailed for stealing £11,500 is to tell a public inquiry about the impact the miscarriage of justice has had on her life. Tracy Felstead, of Bournside Drive, Telford, is to give evidence at the long-awaited inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, which opens on Monday.
U.K.
BBC

Wrongly-convicted postmaster 'had to clean graves'

A sub-postmaster wrongly convicted of false accounting had to clean graves as part of his community service, his widow said. Julian Wilson, who ran a post office at Astwood Bank, Worcestershire, had his conviction overturned but died from cancer beforehand. Karen Wilson will give evidence at a public inquiry into...
U.K.
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
BBC

Oldham torture and kidnap: 'Sadistic' man and woman jailed

A "remorseless and sadistic" man and woman have been jailed for the violent kidnap and torture of a man. Steven Wynnyk, 41, and Sarah Davies, 33, stole hundreds of pounds from the victim, who is in his 40s, during the attack in Oldham. He was beaten with a metal pole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jamie Dawson jailed for 38 years over abuse of girls

A man has been jailed for 38 years after he was found guilty of abusing two young girls. Jamie Dawson, 41, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Derbyshire was convicted of 13 counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. He was also found guilty of two counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Salford gang leaders jailed for murder of 'cuckooed' man

A gang leader and his second-in-command who left a vulnerable man whose home they had "cuckooed" to "bleed to death in his living room" have been jailed. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed multiple times by Jacob Cookson, 18, and Logan Eaton, 17, at his assisted-living flat on Cook Street in Eccles in June 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Farmer cleared by court after flipping car off land suffered ‘months of hell’

A farmer who was cleared by a jury after he defended his home and property by flipping a car off his land has been through months of hell, his partner said. Fourth-generation hill farmer Robert Hooper argued in court that an Englishman’s home is his castle and he had been assaulted before mobile phone footage showed him using his tractor to shift the Vauxhall Corsa last June.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy