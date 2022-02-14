GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR Releases Exceedingly Rare 1994 Album

Crossing between genres and dimensions, GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer BEAM unveils his full-length debut album, ALIEN, today. A true body of work, the album threads together an unpredictable trip through styles. Whether it be the otherworldly opus “SUNDOWN” [feat. Justin Bieber] or emotionally charged “HURT PEOPLE” [feat. Zacari], the momentum masterfully ebbs and flows between moods. “AKIRA PT. 1 & 2” lives up to its name as a high-octane banger, while “2ND SAMUEL” [feat. Papa San] borders on divine with its unbreakable wall of bass. Then, there’s “CONSCIENCE” [feat. Jorja Smith]. It skates towards a warbling and woozy melody as the production hypnotizes. A strong narrative weaves throughout the album, ruminating on stories of alienation, redemption and perseverance.
