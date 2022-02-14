ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR Releases Exceedingly Rare 1994 Album

By Greg Kennelty
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGodspeed You! Black Emperor originally released All Lights Fucked On The Hairy Amp Drooling in 1994 on 33 cassette tapes as a three-piece consisting of of Efrim Menuck, Mauro Pezzente, and Mike Moya. The album was presumed lost for years until February 4, 2022, at which point a rumored...

metalinjection.net

loudersound.com

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett announces his debut solo release, four-song EP Portals

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will release his first solo record, Portals, on the band’s own Blackened Recordings label on April 23. Hammett’s ’people’ say of the recording, “Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations. Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu, Portals is both the result of musical and metaphysical journeys. An invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels.”
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ian McDonald, co-founder of King Crimson and Foreigner, dead at 75

King Crimson and Foreigner founding member and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald has died, aged 75. McDonald's son Max wrote on Facebook: "I’m deeply saddened to tell you that my father passed away yesterday from cancer. He was incredibly brave, and never lost his kindness or his sense of humour even when the going was rough.
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

KEITH RICHARDS TO RELEASE 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF SOLO ALBUM 'MAIN OFFENDER'

BMG has announced that in honor of the 30th anniversary of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ acclaimed solo album Main Offender, the record label will release a limited edition super-deluxe boxset on March 18. Featuring a number of previously unreleased songs from the Winos Live In London ’92 performance...
MUSIC
metalinjection

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Posts Photos Of Recording 78-Piece Orchestra For New, Unique Album

Avenged Sevenfold made it well known that part of the reason they couldn't complete work on their new album during the pandemic was because they couldn't get an entire orchestra into a room. Now, two years after the start of the pandemic and nearly four after the release of The Stage, Avenged Sevenfold has completed recording the orchestra.
ROCK MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

52 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release Their Debut Album + Invent Heavy Metal

51 years ago today, Black Sabbath released their debut album and kicked off the entire genre of heavy metal. Take an in-depth look at its creation, reception and legacy. It was a clarion call that echoed from the void, a raucous cry of unity for rockers that couldn’t relate to the peace and love vibes of the Woodstock era. The sound had less to do with the escapist tone of most popular music and more to do with the desperation and frustration of living in the detritus of post-World War II Europe.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Voyager release twin guitar playthrough video for Dreamer

Australian proggers Voyager have released a new twin-guitar playthrough video for Dreamer, their entry into Eurovision - Australia Decides, the Australian television contest to choose the country's entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. You can watch guitarist Simone Dow and Scott Kay run through the song in the new video below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Dave Cureton releases personal video for Puppets Dream

IO Earth guitarist Dave Cureton has released a brand new video for Puppets Dream, a track taken from his upcoming solo album State Of Mind, which is released later this year. You can watch the video in full below. Joining Cureton on State Of Mind are drummer Marco Minnemann and...
MUSIC
Music
Punknews.org

The Slackers to release new album

The Slackers are going to release their first studio album in about 7 years. Don't let the sunlight fool ya is out via Pirate's Press on April 1. You can see the lead video here. The band is also embarking on a lengthy tour, which you can see below.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Roy Davis Jr. releases new EP, 'Wind Of Change', on Friendsome Records: Listen

Roy Davis Jr. has put out the first release on a new Paris-based label, Friendsome. Out now, 'Wind Of Change' comprises three tracks from the US producer, and forms the first release for a label that aims, it says, to create a balanced platform for artists across gender, race, age and background.
MUSIC
substreammagazine.com

Shadow Academy releases debut single “White Whale”

After spending years together in the studio working in a producer-artist capacity, Jim Roach and Dan Avidan had realized they shared an affinity for many older bands that all shared themes of big music, big guitars, and even bigger songs. During the early months of the pandemic, Jim started sending...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Nova Twins announce album, release “K.M.B.” video

Nova Twins have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Supernova and will be out June 17 via Marshall Records. The band have also released a video for their new single "K.M.B." that was directed by the band, Fin Frew, and Matt Rendell. Nova Twins will be touring North America in the spring and released Who Are the Girls? in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Corey Taylor to Release Covers Album

Corey Taylor to Release Covers Album Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor says he’s putting out an album of covers and unplugged songs. In a new interview, the singer said the project will be out at the end of February but the first single, a cover of ‘On the Dark Side’ by John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band, will be out this Friday. The project is called, CMFT B-Sides. (“Corey Mother F****ing Taylor”) What song would you like to see your favorite band cover?
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Slash To Play New Album In Full For Release Livestream

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will launch their new record, "4", with a full album performance livestream on Friday, February 11. Available via YouTube, the "Live At Studios 60" event will see Slash, Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris run through all 10 songs on the project, which was recorded at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Rip Room announce new album, release song

San Francisco based Rip Room have announced a new album. The album is called Alight and Resound and was engineered by Tim Green. It will be out May 27 via Spartan Records. The band have also released their new single "Worth Repeating". Rip Room released their EP Monsters in 2017. Check out the song and tracklist below.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
q106fm.com

Weezer reveals release dates for ‘SZNS’ albums

The season of Weezer will soon be upon us. Or, rather, SZNS. Last year, frontman Rivers Cuomo announced a plan to release four Weezer albums in 2022, each tied to one of the calendar’s four seasons. In a tweet this week, Cuomo revealed the release dates for the SZNS records.
MUSIC
Daily Collegian

Wallows release album single and music video ‘Especially You’

On Thursday, Wallows announced a new single and music video “Especially You” alongside tour details, the track list and release date for their new album, “Tell Me That It’s Over.”. March seems to be the month for Wallows. The indie alt-rock trio composed of Dylan Minnette,...
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

BEAM Releases Album ALIEN Ft

Crossing between genres and dimensions, GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer BEAM unveils his full-length debut album, ALIEN, today. A true body of work, the album threads together an unpredictable trip through styles. Whether it be the otherworldly opus “SUNDOWN” [feat. Justin Bieber] or emotionally charged “HURT PEOPLE” [feat. Zacari], the momentum masterfully ebbs and flows between moods. “AKIRA PT. 1 & 2” lives up to its name as a high-octane banger, while “2ND SAMUEL” [feat. Papa San] borders on divine with its unbreakable wall of bass. Then, there’s “CONSCIENCE” [feat. Jorja Smith]. It skates towards a warbling and woozy melody as the production hypnotizes. A strong narrative weaves throughout the album, ruminating on stories of alienation, redemption and perseverance.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Mason Jennings Releases New Album "Real Heart"

Today, Minnesota songwriter Mason Jennings has released his new album Real Heart via Loosegroove Records. The record has been acclaimed by outlets like Relix, American Songwriter, No Depression, and Glide who calls it “a record that both reclaims and redefines Mason Jennings’ role as a leading light in the folk community.” Real Heart is available to stream and purchase here.
MINNESOTA STATE

