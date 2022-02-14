ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl LVI: Rams’ Van Jefferson leaves SoFi Stadium after win to welcome new son

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23P4jV_0eDxNi6a00

Super Bowl Sunday will be one that Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Van Jefferson will never forget.

Not only did the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Lombardi Trophy, but Jefferson is also now a new dad again, ESPN reported.

Jefferson left the stadium a lot quicker than his teammates, NFL GameDay shared on Twitter, skipping out on the postgame celebrations to rush to a hospital to be with his wife Samaria Jefferson.

She had to leave SoFi Stadium during the game after going into labor.

Their son was due on Feb. 17, CBS News reported.

He said shortly after his son’s arrival, “I got three prizes today -- my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

Samaria Jefferson told The Athletic that she was going to support her husband on his big day.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm ... and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” Samaria Jefferson said.

She said she would be 40 weeks pregnant on Super Bowl Sunday, but wasn’t going to miss being there, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

Samaria and Van Jefferson were high school sweethearts, CBS News reported. He had recently shared photos from high school, and more recently on the field as he played for the Rams.

The couple already has a daughter, 5-year-old Bella, ABC News reported.

Super Bowl LVI: Ad spots divide viewers, but ‘Sopranos’ tribute, Doritos delight fans

Eminem: NFL officials say they knew rapper would take a knee during halftime show

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

Super Bowl LVI: Halftime hip-hop performers rap to stronger beat

Photos: Scenes from Super Bowl LVI

Photos: Super Bowl LVI celebrity sightings

Super Bowl LVI: Temperature at kickoff falls short of record high

Super Bowl LVI: Halftime show shines with hip-hop stars

Super Bowl LVI: Halftime show hits nostalgia sweet spot with viewers

Photos: Super Bowl LVI halftime show

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Wife of Rams WR reportedly went into labor during Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had more than one reason to celebrate on Super Bowl Sunday. According to reports, he and his wife, Samaria, welcomed their son into the world. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Jefferson learned of his wife going into labor after the Rams secured...
NFL
Fox47News

Rams Player Rushed Away From Super Bowl Victory To Welcome New Baby

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver spent most of Sunday preparing for and playing in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, and at the end of four quarters, Jefferson and his teammates celebrated a world championship victory. However, there was no time for Jefferson to stick around after the football game for the festivities because his wife, Samaria, left in the middle of the game to have the couple’s second child!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Espn#Gameday#Cbs News#The Athletic#Instagram#Abc News#Doritos
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
People

Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancé Reacts To Super Bowl Win

In the biggest game of his professional life, Rams head coach Sean McVay came out on top. Three years ago, McVay was the youngest coach in Super Bowl history, losing 13-3 to Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Now, at age 36, he’s a Super Bowl champion. On Monday, McVay’s fiancé,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Two Rams players earned massive bonuses during Super Bowl run

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of reasons to celebrate their big win in Super Bowl LVI, but two of their players had a lot more riding on the game than their teammates. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth earned huge incentive bonuses during the Rams’ postseason run. Each player on the team got $300,000 in bonus money when all was said and done, but Beckham and Whitworth made much more. Beckham took home an extra $3 million and Whitworth made $1.5 million.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
85K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy