Winny’s story: Meet one of the most adorable kittens ever. Winny enjoys being with people, purring and cuddling with them. He’s sweet and loving and really likes to play. He gets along with other cats and tolerates the dog in his foster home. He’s easy to play with toys, loving just about all of them, from empty paper bags and boxes to mice, balls and crinkly toys. He also loves cat trees and will race up and down them playing tag with his feline friends.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO