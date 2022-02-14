Brick Township High School Names New Student of the Week in Brick, NJ

The first time Russ Witt encountered Dennis Whitby he got a taste of what made the Lacey High School wrestling standout so unique, both on and off the mat. Witt, then a junior during the 1996 season who was coming off a district championship as a sophomore at 103 pounds, was working over a talented freshman, taking down the younger yet heavier grappler continuously as the two scrapped inside the Lions' wrestling room. Witt expected to see frustration from the frosh, but that was not the way Whitby approached life.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO