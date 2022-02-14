ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick Township High School Names New Student of the Week in Brick, NJ

By Kyle Anthony
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Savannah Eichert of Brick Township High School as the Student of the...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Lacey High School Mourns the Passing of Former Star Wrestler Dennis Whitby

The first time Russ Witt encountered Dennis Whitby he got a taste of what made the Lacey High School wrestling standout so unique, both on and off the mat. Witt, then a junior during the 1996 season who was coming off a district championship as a sophomore at 103 pounds, was working over a talented freshman, taking down the younger yet heavier grappler continuously as the two scrapped inside the Lions' wrestling room. Witt expected to see frustration from the frosh, but that was not the way Whitby approached life.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy