The Largest Fortune 500 Companies Still Led by Their Founders

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulDhu_0eDxMuLR00 Few things in the corporate world are more captivating to a general audience than a company run by its founder. Elon Musk is a classic example. No matter what you think of the multi-billionaire businessman, serial company founder, and social media gadfly, it’s hard to look away from him or his companies Tesla and SpaceX.

Similar things could be said about Jeff Bezos and Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), and Reed Hastings and Netflix.

To determine the largest founder-led companies in the Fortune 500, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on Fortune’s website . Fortune ranks public companies by their total revenue per respective fiscal year. Each company on this list was founded by its current CEO and was ranked based on annual revenue.

According to Fidelity Investments , some investors believe that companies led by their founders have a competitive advantage. They believe founders have greater experience running the companies they’ve established, a stronger drive for success, and an “incentive to take the long-view for the business.” (These are famous brands that will disappear in 2022 .)

This perception that founder-led companies have an advantage may stem from the fact that founder-led companies tend to be newer and more exciting, capitalizing on the latest innovations. The oldest existing U.S. company, Bank of New York Mellon, which was founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1784, is a stuffy stalwart compared to Tesla, the maker of high-tech electric cars at the vanguard of modern automobile electrification.

Whatever the case may be, there aren’t many large companies run by their founders. Company creators resign (as Bezos did last year from his CEO role at Amazon) or their companies are acquired or go bankrupt -- or companies simply outlive their creators. ( This is the largest merger of the past 20 years .)

Click here to see the largest fortune 500 companies still led by their founders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFHbX_0eDxMuLR00

18. Carvana
>CEO: Ernest Garcia, III.
>Revenue: $5.6 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 483
>Employees: 10,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCdoY_0eDxMuLR00

17. Blackstone Group
>CEO: Stephen Schwarzman
>Revenue: $6.1 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 454
>Employees: 3,165

ALSO READ: Famous Brands That Will Disappear in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlesB_0eDxMuLR00

16. Sanmina
>CEO: Jure Sola
>Revenue: $7.0 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 418
>Employees: 33,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Z8YF_0eDxMuLR00

15. Intercontinental Exchange
>CEO: Jeffrey Sprecher
>Revenue: $8.2 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 365
>Employees: 8,890

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HBDx_0eDxMuLR00

14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
>CEO: Leonard Schleifer
>Revenue: $8.5 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 354
>Employees: 9,123

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUH9O_0eDxMuLR00

13. Block
>CEO: Jack Dorsey
>Revenue: $9.5 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 323
>Employees: 5,477

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8HHp_0eDxMuLR00

12. Steel Dynamics
>CEO: Mark Millett
>Revenue: $9.6 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 319
>Employees: 9,625

ALSO READ: This Is the Largest Merger of the Past 20 Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xwkG_0eDxMuLR00

11. KKR
>CEO: Henry Kravis, George Roberts
>Revenue: $9.6 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 316
>Employees: 1,583

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5Gbq_0eDxMuLR00

10. Wayfair
>CEO: Niraj Shah
>Revenue: $14.1 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 217
>Employees: 16,122

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fP4uW_0eDxMuLR00

9. Nvidia
>CEO: Jensen Huang
>Revenue: $16.7 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 184
>Employees: 18,975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1fiR_0eDxMuLR00

8. Salesforce
>CEO: Marc Benioff
>Revenue: $21.3 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 137
>Employees: 56,606

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hH84J_0eDxMuLR00

7. Netflix
>CEO: Reed Hastings
>Revenue: $25.0 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 115
>Employees: 9,400

ALSO READ: This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKcnl_0eDxMuLR00

6. Tesla
>CEO: Elon Musk
>Revenue: $31.5 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 100
>Employees: 70,757

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbpTA_0eDxMuLR00

5. Capital One Financial
>CEO: Richard Fairbank
>Revenue: $31.6 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 99
>Employees: 51,985

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ro1hy_0eDxMuLR00

4. FedEx
>CEO: Frederick Smith
>Revenue: $69.2 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 45
>Employees: 418,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPU5d_0eDxMuLR00

3. Meta Platforms
>CEO: Mark Zuckerberg
>Revenue: $86.0 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 34
>Employees: 58,604

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaahD_0eDxMuLR00

2. Dell Technologies
>CEO: Michael Dell
>Revenue: $94.2 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 28
>Employees: 158,000

ALSO READ: This Is the Lowest Paying American Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Of98Z_0eDxMuLR00

1. Amazon
>CEO: Jeff Bezos
>Revenue: $386.1 billion
>Fortune 500 rank: No. 2
>Employees: 1,298,000

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
