H/t: Car Scoops | Photo credit: Advait Taware and Karan Adivi. Remember the Mitsubishi Eclipse, a sport compact car produced from 1989 until 2011? If so, then you’re most likely expecting a successor in one form or another. Automotive designers Advait Taware and Karan Adivi shows us what a modern all-electric version could look like. This modular concept consists of both a passenger capsule as well as a driver module, with the latter being able to be folded up and charged at home. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO