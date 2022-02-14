ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

38 Cartoons You Couldn't Get Enough of in Kindergarten and Grade School

By Arricca Elin Sansone
goodhousekeeping.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you always wished you had your very own Pikachu as a kid or could visit SpongeBob in his pineapple under the sea, you’re not alone. Whether it was after-school reruns or a weekend ritual with your siblings, watching cartoons has always been part of the...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

“Is Your Mama A Llama?” No, But We Can’t Get Enough Of This Llama Drama!

Llamas are useful for a lot of things — after all, their wool makes great yarn — but honestly, we just think they’re cute. Apparently, so do the people who own Milk and Honey Acres, a goat and llama farm in Tallahassee, Florida. In addition to their goat milk soap and llama yarn, they provide hilarious videos of these feisty animals on TikTok. Enjoy their antics below.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Mashed

TikTok Can't Get Enough Of The Viral 'Yogurt Toast'

There's a new viral trend going around for something called "yogurt toast." With a simple search of the term on social media, you can find hundreds upon hundreds of examples of the latest new craze that involves whisking together tangy yogurt, fresh eggs, and a sweet flavor of some kind in order to form a simple custard that is then poured over slices of bread and baked into a sweet, tangy treat with an impressive bottom crust, and then topped with fruit. Some swear it reminds them of cheesecake (via Food52). But, whatever it is about this particular phenomenon, it does appear that TikTok cannot get enough of the viral "yogurt toast" aka "custard toast" trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers after choosing seat next to the only other person in movie theatre: ‘Should be illegal’

A man has horrified TikTok viewers after expressing his intent to book a seat next to the only other individual who purchased a ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres.In a video posted last month, @airlk shared a view of his computer screen, where he had a movie theatre seating chart pulled up for a showing of the newest Spider-Man film, on which just one seat, located on the far left side of the theatre, had been purchased.In a text caption on the video, @airlk noted: “This person’s watching Spider-Man alone in a corner. I think they need...
TV & VIDEOS
Parents Magazine

We Can't Get Enough of This Viral Mom and Daughter Meteorologist Team

A meteorologist delivered a frosty forecast. But she brought in a special guest who melted viewers' hearts, and now the video of her report has gone viral. Rebecca Schuld, a meteorologist for CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT, had 13-week-old daughter Fiona ("Fifi" for short) make a super cute cameo during her segment last week.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Blanc
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Spends Valentine’s Day With ‘Little Lady’ Penelope: She Makes Me ‘Appreciate Life More’

Scott Disick gushed over his 9-year-old daughter Penelope on Valentine’s Day and said that watching her grow up has made him ‘appreciate life more and more every day.’. Scott Disick, 38, ended his Valentine’s Day on Monday (Feb. 14) by penning a heartfelt message about his daughter Penelope Disick, 9, on social media. The father of three took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of his only daughter tucked in bed fast asleep. In his caption, Scott gushed over “P” and remarked at how quickly she’s growing up.
CELEBRITIES
scotscoop.com

What your lunar zodiac says about you

Rat – 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020. People born in the year of the rat are typically very organized and reliable. Ancient folklore describes the rat as a thief who steals to create a food surplus. Today, people born in the year of the rat show this thrift through financial responsibility and resourcefulness. Often, they don’t take risks, but when they do, it rarely backfires.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten#Spongebob
The New Yorker

I’m a Teacher and I Do, in Fact, Live at School

Well, class, it’s almost time for dismissal. But we still have a few minutes before your grownups arrive—does anyone have anything to share or ask?. I get that question a lot. In fact, my home sweet home is right here, in this classroom. Yes, I live at school. A lot of you are nodding and saying, “I knew it.” You’re very perceptive scholars!
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
goodhousekeeping.com

20+ Best April Fools' Day Quotes, From Literary to Funny

April Fools' Day means something different to everyone who observes the date. For some, it's a chance to play April Fools' pranks on unsuspecting victims, whether that means silly and harmless tricks for all-ages fun... or a more elaborate (and R-rated) stunt for the grown folks in the crowd. Or...
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

15 Best Wedding Photo Albums for Every Budget and Style

After months of planning and organizing the whirlwind adventure that is your wedding day, you still have one more thing to look forward to once the confetti settles (aside from the honeymoon and gifts, of course): receiving your wedding pictures. While your wedding photographer should be able to offer you...
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

Made by Boots to be loved by you

Whether you’re searching for a new foundation or some supercharged skincare to refresh your complexion this year, Boots has the very best buys to fulfil every one of your beauty needs. But don’t just take our word for it – read on for authentic reviews from customers like you......
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXAN

Keep Kids Busy With These All-Natural And Playful Kits From Art Of Dough

Meagan Dillard of Art Of Dough joined Steph and Rosie to share how the pandemic sparked a business idea that involves all-natural food-grade play dough with the cutest kits that provide several benefits to kids. Art of Dough was created in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. With two...
KIDS
CinemaBlend

College Professor Uses Stranger Things To Get Students To Read The Syllabus, Now It's Going Viral On TikTok

Do any college students actually read their course syllabi? In the eyes of one college educator, the answer would presumably be a resounding ‘no.’ The kids of Stranger Things aren’t old enough to go to college just yet, but a gone-viral professor sent their students a hilarious reference to the Hawkins, Indiana series to get them to read the darn syllabus. Naturally, that pop culture tactic is now blowing up on Tik Tok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
adafruit.com

How Hard Candy Is Made

Two of my favorite movies from childhood are Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with the inimitable Gene Wilder and the lesser lauded Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, with an endearing Dick Van Dyke as single father and struggling inventor Caractacus Potts. Before rescuing and transforming a junkyard car into a magical, flying phenomenon, Potts has a happy accident in his lab wherein he invents a musical hard candy. He takes a sample to a grumpy candy mogul to try his luck and the most marvelous, musical sequence takes place in this wonderful candy warehouse (Toot Sweets, the eatable tweetable treat). The candy machines featured in the sequence themselves are totally awesome! I think part of my love for these two films is that you get a glimpse of how the sausage is made (even if it is mostly make believe). Instead of it putting you off, getting a behind-the-scenes look makes you more hyped on sweets, because watching candy get made is a lot less awful than watching sausage get made. My obsession with these movies also probably has a lot to do with Roald Dahl as the screenplay author. Anyway, turns out real footage of hard candy being made is equally as cool to watch! Enjoy this fun, behind-the-scenes look at how hard candy is produced from Wired.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy