Boston, MA

Baker signs supplemental budget to boost pandemic response

New Haven Register
 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law a $101 million supplemetal budget to boost coronavirus testing across the state, provide masks in a variety of settings, and provide additonal funding for a state COVID-19...

www.nhregister.com

wabi.tv

Gov. Mills releases supplemental budget, plans for $822M state surplus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday released her proposed supplemental budget that includes her plans for a projected $822 million state budget surplus. Mills’ supplemental budget calls for returning half of the surplus to Maine taxpayers through one-time $500 checks. The governor first announced her plans...
MAINE STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Walz proposes legalizing marijuana in supplemental budget plan

Governor Tim Walz proposed legalizing marijuana as part of a supplemental budget plan released by his office. Minnesota enters the 2022 Legislative Session with a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus for 2022/2023. Walz’s overall proposal focuses on health and safety, funding local law enforcement and first responders, and putting a stop to violent crime, according to an overview of the plan from Walz and Lt Gov Peggy Flanagan.
MINNESOTA STATE
millburysutton.com

MA state Legislature passes supplemental budget for COVID-19 programs

BOSTON -- On Feb. 3, both the Massachusetts state Senate and the House of Representatives enacted H.4345, An Act Making Appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2022 to Provide for Supplementing Certain Existing Appropriations and for Certain other Activities and Projects. This piece of legislation invests in COVID-19 rapid testing, high-quality masks and vaccination equity.
BOSTON, MA
wutqfm.com

COVID-19 live updates: Massachusetts lifts school mask mandate

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 909,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 64.2% of the population in the...
auburnmassdaily.com

Senate Enacts COVID-19 Supplemental Budget

Both the Massachusetts State Senate and the House of Representatives enacted H.4345, An Act Making Appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2022 to Provide for Supplementing Certain Existing Appropriations and for Certain other Activities and Projects. This piece of legislation invests in COVID-19 rapid testing, high-quality masks and vaccination equity. “Several...
MILLBURY, MA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Whitmer to propose $1 billion boost to transportation budget

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a $1 billion, or nearly 20%, boost to Michigan's transportation budget to repair roads and increase spending on transit and other programs. The $6.3 billion plan the governor will present to lawmakers Wednesday includes nearly $378 million in new road...
MICHIGAN STATE
wamc.org

Berkshire state delegation reacts to final budget proposal of the Baker era

Baker filed the plan with the legislature in January, just after the Republican announced he will not seek a third four-year term in November. “I think the biggest points that he hit on that he's trying to drive as maybe a legacy piece on his way out, were some of the tax cut ideas," said Democratic 2nd Berkshire District State Representative Paul Mark, who is now running for state Senate. “When you hear tax cuts, tax breaks for seniors, tax breaks to keep seniors in their home, I like hearing that. I like thinking that we're going to have a conversation about that, on both the House and Senate side, and then maybe something like that will actually become part of the budget. When we hear about raising maybe tax credits for low income workers and low income families- Yeah, I like hearing that. I think that's something definitely worth talking about. When I hear some changes to the estate tax to maybe make things a little more in line, Massachusetts, with some of the competitor, what we consider competitor states around the country. Yeah, those are things that are definitely worth talking about.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
Paso Robles Daily News

Governor signs early budget action assigning $1.9-billion to ongoing emergency response

SB 115 assigns $1.9 billion to supplement vaccination and testing efforts, support workers, strengthen health care system, ‘combat misinformation’. – As part of his proposed COVID-19 Emergency Response Package, Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced that he has signed a $1.9 billion early action measure to meet the state’s immediate COVID-19 response needs, including “funding to boost testing capacity and vaccination efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the health care system and battle misinformation, with a focus on the hardest-hit communities.” The administration continues to work with the legislature through the budget process to advance an additional $1.3 billion to support the state’s ongoing pandemic response.
CALIFORNIA STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker vetoes ‘unrealistic’ deadlines in supp budget

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER on Saturday signed into law a $101 million supplemental budget bill that puts money toward increasing COVID-19 testing, buying masks, doing vaccine outreach, and recapitalizing a COVID-related paid sick time program. The governor vetoed or returned with amendments a few sections, primarily deadlines that he called “unrealistic.”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
krcgtv.com

Supplemental budget would not have $15 an hour for all state workers

After a promise to raise the pay of all state workers to $15 an hour, the Missouri House Budget chair rewrote the $5.4 billion supplemental funding legislation so that some workers will still be at $12 per hour. Governor Mike Parson addressed the problem last month in his budget message...
MISSOURI STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Biden weighs new pandemic response

WASHINGTON – Facing growing pressure to ease up on pandemic restrictions, the White House insisted Wednesday it is making plans for a less-disruptive phase of the national virus response. But impatient states, including Democratic New York, made clear they aren't waiting for Washington as public frustration grows. Gov. Kathy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Register

More than half of COVID hospitalizations in CT are breakthrough cases, data shows

More than half of the patients hospitalized with COVID in Connecticut are considered fully vaccinated, according to the latest state data. As of Friday, 467 patients in Connecticut hospitals were COVID-positive, the state said, with 51.6 percent of them fully vaccinated. Hartford HealthCare’s chief epidemiologist, Ulysses Wu, said that signifies...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Register

New Haven recommends re-vaccination for people who received improperly stored vaccines

NEW HAVEN — After announcing that 650 people were given improperly stored doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the city is recommending those affected get re-vaccinated. The announcement came from Mayor Justin Elicker and City Health Director Maritza Bond on Friday, who said that vaccine doses were stored at a colder temperature than recommended, impacting those who received a shot at the city’s 54 Meadow St. clinic from Dec. 23, 2021, to Feb. 7.
NEW HAVEN, CT

