New York Governor Kathy Hochul is continuing to review the extension of the state’s mask mandate as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to slow. The Democrat told reporters February 7 during a briefing that an announcement could come Wednesday, February 9 concerning the indoor mask mandate that is due to expire on Friday. The state is also looking at mask mandates in schools that are due to expire on February 21 unless extended. The re-evaluation was promised as the Governor extended the mandate last month while legal challenges continue to make their way through the state’s high court.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO