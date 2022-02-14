ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
END REIGN (PIG DESTROYER, INTEGRITY) Streams Two Crushing New Songs

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnd Reign is the new band featuring Mike Score (All Out War), Domenic Romeo...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

undertheradarmag.com

Mallrat Shares Video for New Single “Your Love”

Mallrat (aka Australian pop artist Grace Shaw) has shared a video for her new single “Your Love.” The song was produced by Shaw alongside Stylaz Fuego, and was mixed by Andrew Dawson. View the video below. “When I wrote ‘Your Love,’ I was listening to a lot of...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
metalinjection

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Posts Photos Of Recording 78-Piece Orchestra For New, Unique Album

Avenged Sevenfold made it well known that part of the reason they couldn't complete work on their new album during the pandemic was because they couldn't get an entire orchestra into a room. Now, two years after the start of the pandemic and nearly four after the release of The Stage, Avenged Sevenfold has completed recording the orchestra.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Caroline Polachek Shares Video for New Song “Billions”: Watch

Caroline Polachek has shared a new single titled “Billions.” It’s co-produced by Polachek and Danny L Harle and arrives with a visual co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson. The new single is getting released on 7" vinyl with a B-side featuring a rework of Polachek’s recent Oneohtrix Point Never collaboration “Long Road Home.” Check out the video for “Billions” below; plus, hear “Long Road Home.”
MUSIC
Person
Mike Score
metalinjection

HAUNTED SHORES (PERIPHERY) Nods To Early OPETH On New Song "Nocturnal Hours"

Haunted Shores, the crushing instrumental project of Periphery guitarists Misha Mansoor and Mark Holcomb, is now streaming their massively-atmospheric new single "Nocturnal Hours" featuring Shining saxophonist Jørgen Munkeby. "'Nocturnal Hours' is a special track," explains Holcomb. "We began writing parts for it years ago, but never fully nailed the...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BILLYBIO (BIOHAZARD) Streams Powerful New Single "Turn The Wounds"

BillyBio, the project headed up by Billy Graziadei (Biohazard, Powerflo), is now streaming "Turn The Wounds" off the upcoming record Leaders And Liars. The song comes alongside a video directed, produced, and edited by Graziadei and incorporating CGI footage designed by Philipp Hartmann. "'Turn The Wounds' is about battles, ranging...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Chamberlain announce Northeast dates with LAPÊCHE (who have a new song/video)

Emo, post-hardcore, and alt-country vets Chamberlain released their first album in about two decades with 2020's Red Weather, and last year they celebrated the 25th anniversary of their classic Fate's Got A Driver with a tribute album featuring members of Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Rise Against, The Gaslight Anthem, Boysetsfire, My Morning Jacket, and more. Now, they're set to play some Northeast shows in April with LAPÊCHE (members of 12 Hour Turn, Strikeforce Diablo, etc). These will be Chamberlain's first shows in the area since their The Moon My Saddle 20th anniversary tour in 2018.
MUSIC
#Pig Destroyer#Abysmal
metalinsider.net

Five new songs to listen to this week (so far) – 2/2

From KoRn to Northlane, here are five new songs to listen to. 01) KoRn share new song “Lost In The Grandeur”. KoRn are gearing up for their new album, Requiem, out Friday (4th) via Loma Vista Recordings. The group are streaming their latest single, “Lost In The Grandeur.” Don’t forget to check out the group’s Livestream event, Requiem Mass, streaming on their YouTube tomorrow and Sunday (6th). Details here.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Absent In Body (Neurosis, Amenra, Sepultura) announce debut LP (ltd vinyl pre-order & new song)

Back in 2015, Neurosis' Scott Kelly and Amenra's Mathieu Vandekerckhove teamed up to form the band Absent In Body. Amenra vocalist Colin H. Van Eeckhout joined the following year, and now the lineup is even more star-studded, with the addition of original Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera. They're set to release their debut album Plague God on March 25 via Relapse, and we've teamed up with the band on a "milky clear with black, cyan blue and blood red splatter" vinyl variant of the album, limited to 500 copies and available exclusively in our stores in North America. Pre-order yours while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

VOIVOD Streams Fairly Straightforward New Single "Sleeves Off"

As far as Voivod goes, their new single "Sleeves Off" is about as straigtforward as you're gonna get. There are no wild progressive shifts throughout the song, but there sure as tons of riffs and a dizzying solo on top of a handful of excellent hooks. So y'know, it's still Voivod being their usual excellent selves. Just a little less nuts this time.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Downward’s slowcore-ish new song “Real Green Dollars”

Tulsa, Oklahoma's Downward are named after the Hum album Downward Is Heavenward and their previous material sounded a lot like their namesake, but they go in a noticeably different direction on "Real Green Dollars," the first taste of their upcoming five-song EP The Brass Tax. It's sort of a crackling, folky slowcore song that starts out sounding like a cross between The Microphones and Duster, and Downward take that in all kinds of thrilling and unexpected directions.
TULSA, OK
metalinjection

ONI Streams New Single "The Lie" Produced By LAMB OF GOD Guitarist

Oni is back for the first time in two years with a brand new single called "The Lie." The single was co-produced by Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton and renowned producer Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Trivium, Gojira). "I'm really proud and excited to release 'The Lie' – our first new...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Loraine James announces new album as Whatever The Weather (stream a track)

London electronic musician Loraine James has announced a new self-titled album under the moniker Whatever The Weather, due April 8 via Ghostly International (pre-order). Here's some background on the project, via the label:. A longtime fan of ambient-adjacent Ghostly International artists such as Telefon Tel Aviv (who she’d ask to...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Yung Bleu – ‘Walk Through the Fire’ (featuring Ne-Yo)

With his critically acclaimed, December 2021-released EP, ‘No, I’m Not Ok,’ in his rear view, rapper Yung Bleu is already making moves toward his next project. What’s believed to be among the first fruit of the yet-titled effort is the Ne-Yo-assisted ‘Walk Through the Fire.’
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Abbath streaming new song “Dread Reaver”

Abbath’s new album, , is scheduled to arrive on March 25th via Season of Mist. Today (3rd), the group has unveiled the title track. Listen to the song below and pre-order the album here:
MUSIC
Revolver

Absent in Body: Hear Neurosis, Sepultura, Amenra Supergroup's Crushing New Song

Revolver has teamed with Absent in Body for an exclusive splatter vinyl variant of their debut LP, Plague God. Only 500 made — order yours now!. There are supergroups and then there are supergroups. Falling in the latter category is Absent in Body, a high-volume-dealing conglomerate featuring Neurosis' Scott Kelly, OG Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera and Amenra vocalist Colin H. Van Eeckhout and guitarist Mathieu J. Vandekerckhove. Rest assured, their music is every bit as transcendentally heavy as that lineup would suggest. Absent in Body's debut LP, Plague God, is due out March 25th via Relapse Records, and is preceded by lead single "The Acres/The Ache," a seething, sludgy, psychedelic eight-and-a-half-minute ride that encompasses the mind-expanding sounds associated with the band's members and then some. Blast it above via its trippy, abstract music video above.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Pupil Slicer team with The Armed’s Cara Drolshagen for new song “Thermal Runaway” (video)

Pupil Slicer and The Armed each released one of our favorite punk albums of 2021, so it's awesome to learn that Pupil Slicer have just teamed up with The Armed's Cara Drolshagen for a new song, "Thermal Runaway." It's a killer dose of the kind of intense mathcore that Pupil Slicer offered up on their Mirrors LP, but a little more melodic, and Cara sounds truly great with Pupil Slicer. Speaking to Kerrang!, Pupil Slicer singer/guitarist Katie Davies had this to say about the song:
MUSIC
MetalSucks

SVSPVRP, Featuring Dallas Coyle (ex-God Forbid), Drops Two More New Songs

Last month we clued you all in to the emergence of SVSPVRP (pronounced “sus-purp”), a new project led by former God Forbid guitarist Dallas Coyle (brother of current Bad Wolves guitarist and former God Forbid bandmate Doc Coyle). Its first single, “Not Right Now,” was refreshing in both its nods back to God Forbid and its entirely new direction, and it was pulling some impressive numbers on streaming platforms.
MUSIC

