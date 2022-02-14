END REIGN (PIG DESTROYER, INTEGRITY) Streams Two Crushing New Songs

Revolver has teamed with Absent in Body for an exclusive splatter vinyl variant of their debut LP, Plague God. Only 500 made — order yours now!. There are supergroups and then there are supergroups. Falling in the latter category is Absent in Body, a high-volume-dealing conglomerate featuring Neurosis' Scott Kelly, OG Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera and Amenra vocalist Colin H. Van Eeckhout and guitarist Mathieu J. Vandekerckhove. Rest assured, their music is every bit as transcendentally heavy as that lineup would suggest. Absent in Body's debut LP, Plague God, is due out March 25th via Relapse Records, and is preceded by lead single "The Acres/The Ache," a seething, sludgy, psychedelic eight-and-a-half-minute ride that encompasses the mind-expanding sounds associated with the band's members and then some. Blast it above via its trippy, abstract music video above.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO