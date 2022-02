New state funding for local partners to help Californians experiencing homelessness. – At the site of a new facility that will offer housing and medical services to people transitioning out of homelessness, California Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced the availability of $1.1 billion to get and keep vulnerable Californians off the streets and provide them mental health housing and treatment. This announcement is a part of the Governor’s $14 billion homelessness package that will create 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots when fully implemented.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO