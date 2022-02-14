9 Most Romantic Things To Do In New England

The Magic of Madison Indiana stirs the soul, inspires its residents and visitors and attracts lovers from all ages. Sitting prominently at the bend of the Ohio River, Madison known for its breathtaking views of the limestone bluffs, a lively Main Street commercial district, and the largest contiguous National Historic Landmark District in the country. This huge collection of early 19th and 20th century district is tree-lined with public and private gardens throughout! A handheld walk through our streets is a great date with your sweetie, whether it’s a stroll downtown, along the lazy river, or a through one of the adjacent neighborhoods—there are plenty of creative offerings to share, all walkable and full of interesting attractions—including galleries, wineries & breweries, historic house museums and a thriving historic Main Street, making Madison the perfect romantic place to fall in love and stay in love!

MADISON, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO