ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

9 Most Romantic Things To Do In New England

By Sandi Barrett
travelawaits.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the snow flies and the February weather throughout New England is bitter cold, cozy fires and romantic getaways distract us from the inevitable cabin fever. Whether you are longing for an extended romantic retreat or an afternoon adventure with a special someone, we have found a wonderful variety of options...

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

This Eatery Named Most Romantic Restaurant In New York

A publication has shared its pick for the most romantic restaurant in New York just in time for Valentine's Day. Il Buco Alimentari in New York City, was named the most romantic eatery in the state by Eat This, Not That. It is located at 53 Great Jones St. in the Bowery section of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Perks I’ve Enjoyed Staying At All-Inclusive Resorts

Staying at an all-inclusive resort can be the perfect solution for a spur-of-the-moment getaway. They offer guests a hassle-free vacation option where you can sit back, soak up the gorgeous atmosphere, and shake off those work-a-day worries. The best perks from an all-inclusive resort are the ones you actually use. Perks are different for every traveler, and immensely enjoyable when they take your getaway stay from great to amazing.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Connecticut State
TODAY.com

In need of a vacation? These 22 beach resorts are perfect for every budget

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

The White Mountains May Be the Most Fun, Overlooked Peaks in New England

State nicknames say a lot about a place, and when it comes to New England, nature reigns supreme. Maine is the Pine Tree State, Massachusetts is the Bay State, Vermont is the Green Mountain State. Though New Hampshire’s leading nickname is the Granite State, after its granite quarries, another lesser-known but equally as important sobriquet is the White Mountain State. The latter speaks to its arguably most visit-worthy area—especially when winter rolls around.
VERMONT STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Romantic Place In California

When people think about great places to take their romantic partners, the first thing that comes to mind may be a movie theater, a nice restaurant, or maybe a weekend getaway to a resort. Sometimes it can be as simple as a walk down a bustling city street, or a road trip to somewhere they've never visited.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Bed And Breakfast#Romantic Love
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Salem, Massachusetts

The North Shore of Massachusetts, which spans the coastal region from just above Boston to the border of New Hampshire, is rich in restaurants. As a native New Englander, I’ve been traveling there for decades, and have found the greatest density of eateries, and the widest variety of cuisine styles, in Salem.
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Scarborough (England)

Located in the North East of England, Scarborough is a quaint seaside resort town with two big beaches to explore. The Yorkshire coastline stretches for 45 miles (72.4 km) and Scarborough is Yorkshire’s go-to coastal town. During the 1720’s Scarborough became the first seaside resort in England and to this day remains one of the most popular British resorts by the sea for holidaymakers.
LIFESTYLE
visitmadison.org

Most Romantic Main Street

The Magic of Madison Indiana stirs the soul, inspires its residents and visitors and attracts lovers from all ages. Sitting prominently at the bend of the Ohio River, Madison known for its breathtaking views of the limestone bluffs, a lively Main Street commercial district, and the largest contiguous National Historic Landmark District in the country. This huge collection of early 19th and 20th century district is tree-lined with public and private gardens throughout! A handheld walk through our streets is a great date with your sweetie, whether it’s a stroll downtown, along the lazy river, or a through one of the adjacent neighborhoods—there are plenty of creative offerings to share, all walkable and full of interesting attractions—including galleries, wineries & breweries, historic house museums and a thriving historic Main Street, making Madison the perfect romantic place to fall in love and stay in love!
MADISON, IN
Salt Lake Tribune

The world’s ‘most romantic’ hotel is in Utah, a travel company says — and it’s expensive

Searching for a romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day won’t take Utahns far from home — but it will take a big bite out of their bank account. Amangiri, a luxury hotel at Canyon Point, Utah — in Kane County, near the Arizona border — topped 2022′s list of “most romantic hotels” in the world, according to the company Big 7 Travel.
UTAH STATE
NWI.com

Travel: Five not-too-far romantic overnight destinations

Romance is in the air this month, and for couples looking for a little overnight getaway far from the monotony of home, the stress of the job and the responsibility of taking care of kids — but not too far away — you can find a few cozy places in and around the region to recharge and reconnect.
TRAVEL
AFAR

Discover the Real Cape Town in These Unmissable Neighborhoods

Make the short drive from Sea Point to the Clifton beaches and dip in the icy Atlantic. Make the most of your visit in outdoorsy Sea Point, buzzing City Bowl, the picturesque V&A Waterfront, and hip Woodstock. Widely considered South Africa’s prettiest city, Cape Town is brimming with brilliant beaches...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy