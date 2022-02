The Minnesota Wild took down the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2, on Saturday, Feb.13, for their 29th win of the season. They made a strong comeback after a disappointing loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The scoring didn’t start until halfway through the second period when the Wild struck first. They kept it going in the third when they opened the period with back-to-back goals. The Hurricanes didn’t go down without a fight as they scored back-to-back goals to get within one. Thankfully for the Wild, their goaltender Cam Talbot was on top of his game and saved the win after facing an onslaught of shots.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO