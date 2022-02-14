ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Home Point Financial enters into servicing agreement with ServiceMac

By Preeti Singh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Point Capital's (NASDAQ:HMPT) subsidiary, Home Point Financial, has entered into an agreement...

Homepoint inks outsourcing deal with ServiceMac

ServiceMac, a member of the First American family of companies, has bagged a major partnership that will see it handle the servicing operations of one of the biggest names in wholesale lending. Home Point Financial has announced that it has chosen ServiceMac as its mortgage servicing partner. Through the newly...
ServiceMac Signs on to Manage Homepoint Mortgage Servicing Operations

Home Point Financial Corp., a subsidiary of Home Point Capital Inc., one of the nation’s leading mortgage originators and servicers, today announced an agreement with ServiceMac LLC, a mortgage servicer and a member of the First American family of companies, to handle Homepoint’s servicing operations. With this arrangement,...
Twitter enters into $2B accelerated share repurchase agreements

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements (ASRs) with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association and Morgan Stanley to buyback $2B of its common stock. As part of the agreements, the social networking firm will pre-pay the $2B to the banks to receive an initial delivery of ~37.8M shares;...
BUSINESS
cisco.com

“Powering Hybrid Work” in Financial Services

The question that I get asked most often by financial services CXO’s is “how do we move beyond just ‘supporting’ Hybrid Work to ‘powering’ Hybrid Work with the right technology stack so that we can address the challenges of attracting and engaging an evolving workforce and keep the organization moving forward in an agile and sustainable way.”
ECONOMY
clayandmilk.com

Infinite Group enters agreement to acquire information security company Pratum

Infinite Group, Inc., a cybersecurity company based out of New York, announced last week plans to acquire information security company, Pratum. Based in Ankeny, Pratum is an information security services firm founded in 2008 that helps guide organizations to the right balance of information security, IT risk management, and compliance.
ANKENY, IA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Auto Financial Group Signs Integration Agreement With Sync1 Systems

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), announced today that Sync1 Systems, an Austin-based, next-generation loan origination software (LOS) provider, has signed an integration agreement with AFG. This partnership further reinforces AFG's mission to continue pursuing innovative solutions for their clients. Sync1's loan origination software (LOS) is...
ECONOMY
