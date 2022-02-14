Home Point Financial enters into servicing agreement with ServiceMac

Fintech itself is a major disruptor to traditional banking, and other financial services and digital wallets are among the primary frontiers of that disruption. The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) is a prime example of an exchange traded fund that taps into the digital wallet theme. Adding to the allure of ARKF is digital wallet evolution. Digital wallets initially debuted as a faster, cheaper way for people to send money to each other. While that’s still the case, the technology is disrupting other corners of the old guard banking universe, and that could give way to significant market capitalization appreciation over the long term.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO