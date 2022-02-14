ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Six-Time Grammy-Nominated Band Black Pumas To Headline Forrester’s 2022 B2B Summit North America

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvent is the premier destination for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders to access the latest research and frameworks to drive business growth. Forrester today announced six-time Grammy Award-nominated band Black Pumas will perform at Forrester’s B2B Summit North America, taking place in Austin, Texas and also available as a digital...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
antiMUSIC

The Hu Announce Black Thunder Tour Of North America

Mongolian rockers The Hu have announced that they will launching a North American headline trek dubbed the Black Thunder Tour this spring following their appearance at Coachella. They will rock the music festival in Indio, CA on April 15th and then kick off their headline trek the next night at...
MUSIC
orcasound.com

keshi Announces Headlining “HELL / HEAVEN” Tour With Spring Dates in Europe & North America

“TOUCH” SINGLE OUT NOW FROM GABRIEL — DEBUT ALBUM DUE VIA ISLAND RECORDS LISTEN / WATCH. Multi-hyphenate artist keshi announces his headlining “HELL / HEAVEN,” tour taking place this upcoming Spring 2022 with shows in Europe and North America. He’ll be making stops in London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, and many more cities before finishing his tour in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Due to overwhelming demand during pre-sale this week several venues have been upgraded to larger rooms and several cities added a second date, marking a monumental moment for keshi as it shows he commands a large and loyal fanbase. Tickets are on sale to the general public now.
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

TWO BLACK GRAMMY(R)-NOMINATED SISTERS ARE MAKING HISTORY & AN IMPACT

For the first time ever, 26 black artists and musicians, known as the 1 Tribe Collective, are nominated for a GRAMMY®Award. Part of the history-making GRAMMY® nominated group are sister-singers “The Magic Jones,” hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana. “The Magic Jones” is comprised of New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Northwestern

Q&A: Grammy-nominated singer Mykal Kilgore to perform in Chicago this month

R&B singer Mykal Kilgore, who performed at the 2021 Met Gala, spoke with The Daily about his songs and upcoming performance at The Promontory in Chicago on Feb. 19. Kilgore released his latest single “The Man in the Barbershop” in September 2021, and he was the first openly gay artist nominated in the “Best Traditional R&B Performance” category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
IGN

Lost Square RPG Live A Live Headed To North America For First Time

Live A Live is headed to North America for the first version. Not only that, it will be available in the HD-2D format made famous by Octopath Traveler. First released on Super Nintendo back in 1994, Live a Live was an import-only RPG that garnered a passionate fanbase due to its unique gameplay and narrative mechanics. It was released during Square's heyday alongside classics like Final Fantasy 6 and Chrono Trigger.
VIDEO GAMES
mediapost.com

GroupM Taps Wavemaker's Heitman For North America Marketing/Coms

WPP media investment arm GroupM has promoted Wavemaker's Kaya Heitman to executive director of marketing communications of GroupM North America. Heitman, who previously was managing partner of marketing communications for Wavemaker U.S., will oversee internal and external communication and marketing initiatives for GroupM, working closely with its Wavemaker, Mindshare, MediaCom, Essence and m/SIX units.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Riley
blackchronicle.com

(BPRW) BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Partners with Culture Genesis to Expand Black Girl Magic Across Digital Media with the Launch of the BGR!TV Digital Network | Press releases

(BPRW) BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Partners with Culture Genesis to Expand Black Girl Magic Across Digital Media with the Launch of the BGR!TV Digital Network. (Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Beverly Bond, founder and CEO of the award-winning global women’s empowerment brand BLACK GIRLS ROCK!®, today announced a partnership with media tech company Culture Genesis for the newly launched BGR!TV—an omnichannel digital-media network that includes BGR!’s OTT streaming platform, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and other digital media.
TV & VIDEOS
WABE

Grammy-nominated artist Raul Midón performs at Emory University's Jazz Fest

Emory University’s Jazz Fest returns this month with free lectures, masterclasses, and concerts, Feb. 3-5. The acclaimed guitarist and Grammy-award nominated artist Raul Midón is a guest soloist, performing with the Gary Motley trio. Professor and jazz performer Gary Motley is also the director of Emory’s jazz studies program and joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with Midon to talk about the history of the Jazz Fest and this year’s roster of special events.
MUSIC
Eastern Arizona Courier

Grammy-nominated "The Jets" coming to EAC

The Jets, a Grammy-nominated family band that topped the charts in the 1980s with hits like “Crush on You,” “You Got It All” and “Make It Real,” will perform live at Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Auditorium on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#North America#Black Pumas#Martech#Clear Channel#Grammy Award
CIO

10 fastest growing US tech hubs for IT talent

Tech salaries are on the rise thanks to a demand for talent across nearly every industry. Salaries increased 6.9% between 2020 and 2021, reaching an average tech salary of $104,566 per year, according to the 2022 Dice Tech Salary Report. Salaries vary by location, with the technologists reporting the highest average salaries of $133,204 per year in Silicon Valley, the original tech hub.
TECHNOLOGY
gratefulweb.com

Grammy Nominated Harpreet Bansal Returns With New Album Parvat

Ragas, with a jazz twist… The Norwegian Grammy nominated Harpreet Bansal blurs the lines between the North Indian tradition and erratic, playful jazz in Parvat - the wildly free and musically outstanding three-piece movement. 37 minutes long, the body of work is a showcase of the Norwegian Radio Orchestra...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
shorefire.com

Three-Time Grammy Winner Fantastic Negrito Embarks on Ancestral Journey + Uncovers Unlikely Love Story On Most Ambitious Project To Date, White Jesus Black Problems Studio Album + Film Out June 3

Everything Goes to the “Highest Bidder” in New Music Video, Watch HERE. To Announce Series of Shows to Premiere White Jesus Black Problems Live. Today, three-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, musician and activist Fantastic Negrito (neé Xavier Dphrepaulezz) announces his most ambitious project to date, White Jesus Black Problems, out June 3 via his own label, Storefront Records. To accompany the full-length studio album, Fantastic Negrito created an entire companion film set to the music. White Jesus Black Problems was written, recorded, and filmed in Oakland, where the artist grew up and currently resides. The multi-media work is based on the true story of Negrito’s seventh generation white Scottish grandmother (Grandma Gallamore), an indentured servant, living in a common law marriage with his seventh generation African American enslaved grandfather (Grandfather Courage); in open defiance of the racist, separatist, laws of 1750s colonial Virginia.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

deadmau5, Above & Beyond, Seven Lion b2b Kill The Noise, and more headline Ottawa’s Escapade Music Festival

Escapade Music Festival has revealed the lineup for its latest iteration, becoming the first Canadian electronic music festival to announce a return for the 2022 season by doing so. After navigating a challenging slew of COVID-19 restrictions and last-minute changes in 2021, Escapade returns stronger than ever with a grand slam of a lineup.
MUSIC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Dancehall Artiste Spice, Speaks On Historic Grammy Nomination

The Queen of Dancehall Spice is no stranger to the international spotlight, appearing on popular American shows such as Good Morning America, The Wendy Williams Show, and her usual Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Spice is the latest focus of a Forbes Magazine article where the artiste speaks about her...
HIP HOP
Independent Tribune

Early Bird: America’s beloved Purple Martins return to North Carolina

MAXTON — In a sure sign that spring is not far behind, the first Purple Martins of the year have been spotted in North Carolina. The birds were seen Sunday, Feb. 6, in Maxton by a Purple Martin enthusiast — one of many throughout the eastern and central United States who track and report on the birds’ annual migration on behalf of the Purple Martin Conservation Association. The migration of these unique birds can be reported and tracked through a community science project called the Scout-Arrival Study.
MAXTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy