Six-Time Grammy-Nominated Band Black Pumas To Headline Forrester’s 2022 B2B Summit North America

Everything Goes to the “Highest Bidder” in New Music Video, Watch HERE. To Announce Series of Shows to Premiere White Jesus Black Problems Live. Today, three-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, musician and activist Fantastic Negrito (neé Xavier Dphrepaulezz) announces his most ambitious project to date, White Jesus Black Problems, out June 3 via his own label, Storefront Records. To accompany the full-length studio album, Fantastic Negrito created an entire companion film set to the music. White Jesus Black Problems was written, recorded, and filmed in Oakland, where the artist grew up and currently resides. The multi-media work is based on the true story of Negrito’s seventh generation white Scottish grandmother (Grandma Gallamore), an indentured servant, living in a common law marriage with his seventh generation African American enslaved grandfather (Grandfather Courage); in open defiance of the racist, separatist, laws of 1750s colonial Virginia.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO