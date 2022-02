Vermont businesses can now apply to vend in the Vermont Building at the 2022 Eastern States Exposition. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) is now accepting applications from businesses seeking to vend at the Vermont Building at the Eastern States Exposition (Big E). The Vermont Building is one of six New England buildings on the Avenue of the States at the Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place each September in West Springfield, MA. During this event, which brings in approximately 1.5 million people each year, the Vermont Building hosts a variety of Vermont food and retail businesses which showcase the best of what our state has to offer and is a great opportunity for Vermont businesses to expand their market and increase brand recognition.

