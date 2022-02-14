ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The New Prince of ‘Bel-Air’

By Julian Kimble
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you talk to Morgan Cooper for long enough, the concept of manifestation is bound to come up. The writer-director-producer believes in doing the work—and will even use the words “Mamba Mentality” in reference to getting it done—but he’s also willing to put his dreams out into the universe and ride...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CinemaBlend

How Bel-Air Approached The Search For Will Smith’s Fresh Prince Successor, According To A Producer

Filling the shoes of megastar Will Smith would be a tall order for any actor, let alone an up-and-comer. But that was a requirement for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, as it needed a young actor needed to give the same energy and charisma of the King Richard star had when the original series dropped in 1990. Of course, Bel-Air’s leading man, Jabari Banks, fit the bill, as evidenced by the fact that he was cast as the new Will. But it took some time to find the rising star, as the search for Smith’s successor required some special criteria to be filled, according to one of the show's producer.
TV & VIDEOS
wjtn.com

The long-awaited 'Fresh Prince' reboot, 'Bel-Air', arrives this weekend

This weekend, the long awaited Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, arrives on your screens. The drama flips the script on the original sitcom version -- this is a darker, more realistic take on the story of a kid who moves from the rough streets of west Philly to the manicured sidewalks of Bel-Air.
TV SERIES
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Bel-Air’: ‘Fresh Prince’ as a drama isn’t a bad idea, but does it have to be so dour?

Heavy-handed is the show that inherited the crown. With so many popular shows from the late 20th century getting reboots and sequels, it just was a matter of time before someone gave a platform to a new “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” — but despite the clever premise of switching genres from comedy to drama, the Peacock series “Bel-Air” is off to an uneven start. In the first few episodes, we should be getting to know these new incarnations of familiar characters, learning about who they are and what makes them tick, but there’s so much instant melodrama and so many major developments in each episode, it’s as if they’re trying to top “Cobra Kai” and “Euphoria” and “All American” for the sheer number of high school-related crises per chapter.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Leads a Worldwide Performance of the ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme in New ‘Bel-Air’ Spot

Will Smith leads a global performance of his famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song in a new teaser for Bel-Air, the upcoming dramatic reboot of the hit Nineties sitcom. The new spot is also set to air during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 13, the same day Bel-Air premieres on Peacock. The ad, directed by Vicent Peone, opens with Smith delivering the first couple words of the theme — “Now this is a story…” — before a parade of Fresh Prince fans from around the world take over. There are musical contributions from accordions, sitars, flutes, guitars, bucket drummers,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Grandview, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
SFGate

Peacock’s Intriguing ‘Bel-Air’ Flips ‘Fresh Prince,’ and Turns Low Expectations Upside-Down : TV Review

No matter what it turned out to actually be, “Bel-Air” was always going to raise some eyebrows by its premise alone. As every network and streaming service scrambles to make the best (or at least most) use of their in-house IP, a grim reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” for Peacock sounds like something ripped straight from a “30 Rock” joke about NBC trying to make it 1990 again through science or magic. Transforming the neon flair of the popular Will Smith sitcom into a flashy drama could be the inevitable nadir of the Hollywood reboot machine going through its recyclables. But in 2022, there are far worse and stranger inspirations for shows than older ones that succeeded — and at least in its first three episodes, “Bel-Air” proves itself far from the worst offender.
TV SERIES
Houston Chronicle

'Bel-Air' is 'Fresh Prince' without any of the things that made it special

Like so many sitcom premises, the starting point of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is a traumatic upheaval. Its jaunty earworm of a theme song, rapped by series star Will Smith, glossed over the conceit's darker, even Brontë-esque aspects: that of a teen abruptly uprooted from the only home he's known; cut off almost entirely from his friends and close family; and sent off to live with distant, resentful relatives who had hoped they'd put everything he represents in the rearview mirror of their BMWs long ago.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Welcome to Fresh Prince Day

This Sunday, Peacock will premiere the first episode of Bel-Air, a contemporary, dramatic reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To mark the occasion, The Ringer is looking back on the legacy of the original series and the influence of the star who defined it, Will Smith. This is a story all about how pop culture got flipped, turned upside down. Welcome to Fresh Prince Day.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Ernest Dickerson
Person
Will Smith
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Mahershala Ali
Marietta Daily Journal

'The Fresh Prince' fans, rejoice: 'Bel-Air' brilliantly reimagines a comedy classic

Flipping pop culture on its head is a not-unpopular pastime: "Mary Poppins" envisioned as a horror film, "The Shining" with a laugh track, "Seinfeld" with the laugh track stripped out — there is a well of this stuff running deep into the internet. In 2019, Morgan Cooper, a Kansas City, Missouri-based filmmaker, went further, producing an original, contemporary, accomplished dramatic twist (in trailer form) on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a sitcom that premiered around the time he was born. It was not a joke but a thought experiment — and ultimately, if "ultimately" can be used to describe something that happened 12 hours after the piece appeared on YouTube, a calling card. Will Smith's production company got in touch, and now we have "Bel-Air," the impressive realization of that speculative trailer, premiering Sunday on Peacock.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

The demand for salary transparency, plus a new fresh prince of 'Bel-Air'

Victoria Walker, former The Points Guy senior travel reporter, didn't think much about tweeting her salary when she quit her job and offering advice for anyone interested in applying. But the tweet went viral and sparked a wider conversation about pay transparency. Sam asks Victoria why she did it and talks with Wall Street Journal workplace reporter Lauren Weber about why pay transparency matters.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Bel Air#West Philadelphia#Chiefs#Afc
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan sparks conversation with new star-studded photos

Michael Strahan couldn't wait to post photos of his exciting Super Bowl weekend on Instagram, but he likely didn't realize his snapshots would cause such a stir. The Good Morning America host shared several images from the sporting event in Los Angeles as he posed alongside the likes of Don Cheadle and James Corden and took in the amazing halftime show too.
NFL
Collider

How to Watch 'Bel-Air': Where to Stream the 'Fresh Prince' Reboot

One of the most anticipated new series of the year is Bel-Air. Developed by Will Smith and Morgan Cooper, Bel-Air is a modern reboot of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The new series still follows Will as he heads out to California to live with Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, but this time his story won’t be so light-hearted. In addition to bringing the plot of Fresh Prince into 2022, Bel-Air switches the genre to drama to tell a darker, grittier version of Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy