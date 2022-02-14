ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Liz Weston: What caring for an aging parent could cost you

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxlO3_0eDxFYwW00

Trying to work while caring for an aging loved one can be difficult, stressful and at times overwhelming. Many people feel they must quit, take a leave of absence or at least reduce their hours in order to cope.

Sometimes, caregivers have little choice. But often people don’t realize the heavy financial toll they’ll pay or adequately research options that could allow them to keep working, says Amy Goyer, AARP’s national family and caregiving expert.

“When you’re in a caregiving crisis, you can make a decision out of stress and fatigue and fear,” Goyer says. “It’s important to make work decisions and financial decisions from a more objective place.”

CALCULATE THE COSTS

A 2020 AARP study found 61% of caregivers to adults were employed, and the majority had experienced at least one work-related impact. Most commonly that meant being late to work, having to leave early or taking time off, but caregivers also reported having to take unpaid leave or reduce their hours. One in 10 working caregivers quit or retired early.

Those who leave work don’t just lose their current income. They also lose future raises, retirement contributions and company matches. Their future Social Security checks may be smaller, and many find they can’t earn as much when they return to work because their skills are out of date. A few years out of the workforce — AARP’s study found the average caregiving period was 4 1/2 years — can leave you hundreds of thousands of dollars poorer at retirement. Fidelity Investments has a “ cost of leaving the workforce ” calculator that can help you tally the potential impact. Fidelity is a NerdWallet partner.

INVESTIGATE THE ALTERNATIVES

Caregivers are less likely to quit if they have certain benefits at work, including paid sick days or unpaid family leave, the AARP study found. Among the most helpful benefits for caregivers are flexible schedules, the ability to work from home and paid family leave , says Cecilia Shiner, research director for the LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute, an insurance industry research group.

Under federal law, you may be eligible for up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in a 12-month period through the Family and Medical Leave Act to care for a child, spouse or parent (although not an in-law or other relative ). Eligible employees can keep their health insurance and return to the same or an equivalent job. Those caring for a veteran could be eligible for up to 26 weeks. You must have worked for t he employer at least 1,250 hours in the 12 months prior to the leave, and the organization must employ at least 50 people within 75 miles of your work location, among other requirements. You also may be able to break up your leave, allowing you to take off one or two days per week, for example, says Goyer, author of “Juggling Life, Work, and Caregiving

Before quitting, you should ask what accommodations your employer is willing to offer, Goyer says. Just the ability to make personal calls at work can help caregivers trying to contact doctors or other professionals who aren’t available after hours, she says.

SEEK HELP OUTSIDE WORK

Many communities offer affordable help that can make caretaking easier, such as Meals on Wheels , adult day care, senior companions, chore services, transportation and respite care. Goyer recommends contacting a local Area Agency on Aging — public or private nonprofit organizations that address the needs of older residents — to ask what’s available and to request an in-home assessment of your loved one’s needs.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has additional services for veterans, including “aid and attendance ” benefits that provide home-based care. If your loved one is impoverished, they may qualify for in-home care at no cost to them through Medicaid, Goyer says. Some states even pay family members to provide such care. Check your state’s Medicaid site for more information.

“It’s not a huge amount of money, but it’s some income coming in to help offset the fact that you’ve cut back or stopped working,” Goyer says.

If you can afford one, a geriatric care manager could be another source of help. These professionals, who are often nurses or social workers, can assess your loved one’s situation, find care options and be on call in case of emergency. Hourly fees often range from $100 to $250.

Other family members, friends and even neighbors may also be willing to help if asked. A relative who doesn’t live close by could still help by paying bills or dealing with insurance companies, for instance. A neighbor could check in regularly and call you with any concerns.

Even if you do need to quit or reduce your working hours, doing this research can help you create a caregiving plan that details how you’ll manage the day-to-day responsibilities, who will help you, where you can turn in an emergency and how you’ll take care of your mental and emotional health, says Stacey Watson, head of Fidelity’s life events planning. That alone can reduce your stress and help you feel more in control.

“Putting a plan in place can make a huge difference,” Watson says.

_________________________________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of “Your Credit Score ” Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.

“Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 Report” is a nationally representative quantitative online survey of 1,392 people who provided unpaid care to a friend or relative ages 18 and older. It was conducted in 2019 by AARP Family Caregiving and the National Alliance for Caregiving. The margin of error for the overall 2020 results is plus or minus approximately 2.5 percentage points. https://www.aarp.org/content/dam/aarp/ppi/2020/05/full-report-caregiving-in-the-united-states.doi.10.26419-2Fppi.00103.001.pdf

RELATED LINKS:

NerdWallet: Retirement calculator https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-investing-retirement-calculator

Fidelity Investments: The cost of leaving the workforce calculator https://myguidance.fidelity.com/ftgw/pna/public/lifeevents/caregiving/cost-of-leaving-workforce/calculator

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

“Rehab”, Nursing Homes And Dirty Secrets: Know What Aging Parents Face

Imagine that your aging mother had to go to the hospital and is now going to be discharged. The discharge coordinator tells you that your aging parent must get rehab and go to a facility to receive it, as the hospital won't provide that now. She needs physical and occupational therapy, you're told. The discharge person doesn't make any recommendation as to where your aging parent is to go, but she hands you a list of facilities and asks that you decide by two days from now which one you want.
HEALTH SERVICES
Forbes

Are Your Parents Paying Their Medicare Premiums?

The sandwich generation, those who are parents and also have aging parents, face many responsibilities. One of the most important may be checking that their parents are paying Medicare premiums. Here are two examples that demonstrate what can go wrong. Bart, my friend, lives in Illinois. His parents have resided...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Will Getting a Job Cost Me My Social Security Disability?

I receive full disability from Social Security. I am 64 and went out on disability at 48 years old. (I was born in 1957.) Since there is now a shortage of labor, I thought I might like to try going back to work. Social Security has a Ticket to Work program, which gives you a limited time to try working without losing your benefits. Is there a downside in trying to go back to an office job? I believe I can work part time and earn less than $1,000 a month without disturbing my benefits.
SOCIAL SECURITY
Riverhead News-Review

Column: Caring, and what it means to you

With Valentine’s day fast approaching, expressions of care will fill the aisles of mega-marts and Mom & Pops nationwide. Teddies and truffles, thorn-stripped roses, and thoughtful cards, having long implanted themselves into our definition of care, will find their way into the willing arms of loved ones. “I care”...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Home Care#Social Security#Fidelity Investments#Nerdwallet#Cec
Dothan Eagle

‘Be careful what you wish for’

With inflation shooting up weekly, bringing higher prices at the grocery store, the gas pump, and everywhere else, fingers are pointed at the huge supply and demand issues. That's a legitimate concern, but what about labor costs?. Democrats for years have been demanding the $15 per hour minimum wage, and...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Health Care Cost Basics: What They Are and Ways to Save

Putting aside money for emergencies, like replacing a roof or a major car repair, is one of the age-old mantras of personal finance. But today there’s one major potential expense that, until relatively recently, few working people rarely thought about: Paying for out-of-pocket medical costs. Why? Because until the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
AARP
Wyoming News

Parents: What You Need to Know About Kids & COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As the number of U.S. children with COVID-19 continues to surge, there are a number of things parents should know, a pediatric infectious disease expert says. "What used to be the average number of children with COVID for the whole hospital is now the average just for the intensive care unit," said Dr. Jessica Ericson, of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Pa. ...
HERSHEY, PA
The Guardian

Tell us: are you a grandparent who helps with childcare?

Many studies have found that there are mental and physical health advantages for grandparents who care for their grandchildren. However, new research, which involved researchers talking to grandparents before and after their caregiving responsibilities began, has appeared to debunk these findings. The new study published by the Journals of Gerontology suggests there is in fact no causal effect between childcare provision and feeling younger.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Twin Falls Times-News

The 1 Retirement Expense You Can't Afford Not to Plan For

In the course of planning for retirement, there are some larger expenses that might hit your radar, like housing, rising property taxes, and healthcare. These are things most people know to budget for. But there's one expense that seniors tend to overlook -- long-term care. You might assume that long-term...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Study: Taking Care of Grandkids Not Good for Grandparents' Health

Never mind what you've heard about staying young at heart. A new study has found that taking care of grandchildren is not good for grandparents' health. The study, published this week in The Journals of Gerontology, found that taking care of grandchildren does absolutely nothing in the way of helping people feel more youthful and energetic. "This is the first study to look at the same people before and after taking up grandparental childcare in terms of the effects on subjective age," says co-author Dr. Valeria Bordone.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

503K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy